B.C. woman driver $2,300 for clocking 215 km/hr

It’s the highest fine Alberta police have issued

A B.C. woman has been fined $2,300 for speeding in Alberta — the highest levy yet.

Samantha Bookey, 30, from Aldergrove, was fined in Boyle provincial court on Tuesday after she was clocked going 215 km/hr in her Accura TL by Boyle RCMP on Aug. 24, 2017, just after 9 p.m. The speed limit was 110 km/hr.

“This is an extreme and dangerous rate of speed, and the court has recognized that,” said Const. Paul Banks of the Boyle RCMP-Alberta Sheriffs Integrated Traffic Unit.

“At high speeds, your ability to react to something on the road — including other vehicles, people and animals — is greatly reduced, as is your stopping distance. You also risk an increase in severity of injury when there is a collision.”

RELATED: B.C. man nets $1,750 fine for speeding 70 kilometres over limit in Alberta

The traffic unit had received complaints about the same vehicle driving at high rates of speed and passing other vehicles on double solid lines and near the school in Grassland.

The woman was given a summons to appear in court, which is automatic for those charged with going more than 50 km/hr over the speed limit. She didn’t appear in Boyle court and was found guilty in her absence.

Alberta doesn’t have laws in place to allow police to seize vehicles at the scene for excessive rates of speed, said Banks.

“Some other provinces do.”

Banks said Bookey was given a year to pay the fine, because it’s high. If she is in default, she will have to spend 25 days in jail.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Red Deer’s 50-metre pool project is ‘alive and not going away,’ say supporters

Just Posted

Red Deer’s 50-metre pool project is ‘alive and not going away,’ say supporters

Project receives $7 million for detailed design planning

B.C. woman driver $2,300 for clocking 215 km/hr

It’s the highest fine Alberta police have issued

Council approves 2019 capital budget with funds for 50-metre pool planning

Upgrades to Dawe Centre, Riverside Meadows, and waste water infrastructure included

Curling and drinking go ‘hand in hand,’ says Red Deer rink manager

Drunken behaviour shocks curlers

Minor injuries in Penhold collision

RCMP are investigating

Curlers’ behaviour ‘unacceptable’ and ‘disrespectful’ at Red Deer Curling Classic

‘You don’t kick around other players’ bags, it’s disrespectful and we expect better of our players’

Americans, Canadians are warned not to eat romaine lettuce

NEW YORK — Health officials in the U.S. and Canada told people… Continue reading

Oilers top Sharks 4-3 in OT in Hitchcock’s 1st game as coach

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers responded the… Continue reading

Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse pondering options ahead of season

TORONTO — Heading into an important season, Canadian sprint star Andre De… Continue reading

‘Dancing With the Stars’ no longer hopping for ABC

NEW YORK — The dance floor is thinning over at ABC. The… Continue reading

Man in life-threatening condition following attack at Pusha T concert, police say

TORONTO — Police say one person suffered life-threatening stab wounds following a… Continue reading

Ikea to cut 7,500 jobs as customer behaviour changes

COPENHAGEN — Swedish home furnishings giant Ikea says it is cutting 7,500… Continue reading

Laine’s hat trick lifts Winnipeg Jets to 6-3 win over Vancouver Canucks

VANCOUVER — Eighteen games into the season and Winnipeg Jets right-winger Patrik… Continue reading

Peterson, Luff lead Kings to 2-0 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS — Teammates and friends in the minors, Los Angeles Kings… Continue reading

Most Read