B.C. woman driver $2,300 for clocking 215 km/hr

A B.C. woman has been fined $2,300 for speeding in Alberta — the highest levy yet.

Samantha Bookey, 30, from Aldergrove, was fined in Boyle provincial court on Tuesday after she was clocked going 215 km/hr in her Accura TL by Boyle RCMP on Aug. 24, 2017, just after 9 p.m. The speed limit was 110 km/hr.

“This is an extreme and dangerous rate of speed, and the court has recognized that,” said Const. Paul Banks of the Boyle RCMP-Alberta Sheriffs Integrated Traffic Unit.

“At high speeds, your ability to react to something on the road — including other vehicles, people and animals — is greatly reduced, as is your stopping distance. You also risk an increase in severity of injury when there is a collision.”

The traffic unit had received complaints about the same vehicle driving at high rates of speed and passing other vehicles on double solid lines and near the school in Grassland.

The woman was given a summons to appear in court, which is automatic for those charged with going more than 50 km/hr over the speed limit. She didn’t appear in Boyle court and was found guilty in her absence.

Alberta doesn’t have laws in place to allow police to seize vehicles at the scene for excessive rates of speed, said Banks.

“Some other provinces do.”

Banks said Bookey was given a year to pay the fine, because it’s high. If she is in default, she will have to spend 25 days in jail.