Baby among injured in head-on Hwy 2 collision

Police said minivan driven by 77-year-old was going wrong way on Hwy 2

A one-year-old baby was among four people taken to hospital after a head-on collision on Highway 2 on Tuesday night.

RCMP said it appears a Dodge Grand Caravan was travelling in the wrong direction in the southbound lanes and a collided with a car.

Police said they first got a 911 call that the van was heading north in the southbound lanes just after 10 p.m.

“Several RCMP units responded, but prior to locating the vehicle, another call was received that a collision occurred,” said RCMP in a news release.

Firefighters and emergency services were soon on scene. The 77-year-old male driver and lone occupant of the van was taken to an Edmonton hospital.

A 28-year-old woman, who had been driving the car, her 53-year-old female passenger and a one-year-old boy had to be removed from the wreckage and were taken to an Edmonton hospital by ambulance.

All suffered serious injuries and remain in stable condition in hospital.

STARS was unable to respond because of bad weather.



