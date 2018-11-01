Bail granted to teen charged in shooting of German tourist on Alberta highway

CALGARY — A Calgary judge has granted bail to a teenager charged in the August shooting of a German tourist.

Alberta provincial court Judge Peter Barley granted the youth’s release on condition he pay $2,500 cash and live with his grandparents from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation west of Calgary.

He’s to remain in the home, be under constant supervision and abstain from drugs or alcohol.

The teen is to return to court in Cochrane, Alta., on Nov. 13.

He faces 14 charges, including attempted murder and possession of a prohibited firearm.

A 60-year-old tourist was driving a black Dodge Durango with his family near Morley, Alta., when he was shot on Aug. 2.

Police have said another vehicle was passing the Durango when a shot was fired from its passenger window and into the tourist’s SUV. The Durango crashed into a ditch near the Goodstoney Rodeo Centre on Stoney Nakoda land.

Three family members in the SUV weren’t seriously injured.

The driver survived and was flown back to Germany, where surgeons removed the bullet.

RCMP have said there were others in the car with the accused, but no other charges are pending.

