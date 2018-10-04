Balmoral Heights communications tower in Red Deer County opposed

An example of the kind of communications tower being proposed in Balmoral Heights. Photo contributed

There is little debate over the value of a good wifi signal.

The question of where to put the towers has been much more contentious.

Red Deer County’s municipal planning commission tackled an application Tuesday for a 12-metre tower in the Balmoral Heights subdivision just east of Red Deer off Hwy 11.

Half a dozen neighbouring residents signed a petition opposing the location of the tower behind one of the homes in the subdivision.

In a letter to the municipal planning commission, those opposed said the tower location would lower property values and that better siting options were available.

Residents said they chose to live outside the city for the lifestyle that acreages offer.

“With all due respect, having a 40-foot internet tower placed in the middle of our acreage community, where all other towers are located outside of the residential perimeter, is not what we invested our time and money in.”

Coun. Jean Bota agreed there must be another option.

“We must be able to find another location for this,” she said.

Bota moved a motion — which was passed — to defer a decision until the tower proponents and residents had another opportunity to meet with neighbours and review alternatives.

Coun. Christine Moore agreed there should be consultation with the community.

“I just encourage some collaboration and to talk to the neighbours,” said Moore. “I’d be happy to see it come back after that communication.”

Mayor Jim Wood said accessible wifi is important but noted where to put the towers has proven contentious.

Last month, the county’s municipal planning commission approval of a 50-metre tower near the county’s fire hall at Delburne Road and 30th Avenue was not without opposition.

Several residents came out against, calling it an eyesore and questioning whether there could be health impacts.

Wood said he wanted to get more information on the latest proposal.

“I think it’s important that we know exactly what it’s going to look like.”

Tower applicant Chris Westcott said he was happy to meet with residents to further discuss his plans.



