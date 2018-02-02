Balzac Billy predicts early spring

Alberta’s groundhog gives thumbs up

Alberta’s groundhog Balzac Billy gave the thumbs up Friday morning to a early spring for the prairies.

Steve Neubauer, breakfast organizer with Balzac Business Community Association, said the Balzac’s groundhog mascot came out of his burrow at about 8:11 a.m. this morning. After a good stretch and scratch, he looked around and gave the thumbs up indicating that spring will be early.

A thumbs down would have meant six more weeks of winter.

Groundhog Day celebrations in Balzac were held at Blue Grass Nursery and Garden Centre.


