Balzac Billy predicts early spring

Alberta’s groundhog Balzac Billy gave the thumbs up Friday morning to a early spring for the prairies.

Steve Neubauer, breakfast organizer with Balzac Business Community Association, said the Balzac’s groundhog mascot came out of his burrow at about 8:11 a.m. this morning. After a good stretch and scratch, he looked around and gave the thumbs up indicating that spring will be early.

A thumbs down would have meant six more weeks of winter.

Groundhog Day celebrations in Balzac were held at Blue Grass Nursery and Garden Centre.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter