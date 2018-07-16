Banff holds blessing ceremony with Indigenous elders before letting bison roam

BANFF, Alta. — Several Indigenous elders were flown by helicopter into the backcountry of Banff National Park on Monday for a blessing ceremony as officials prepared to let recently reintroduced bison roam free.

The trip organized by Parks Canada was part of the overall plan to release the bison into a larger area of the park.

The animals disappeared from the region before the national park was created in 1885.

No one from Banff National Park was available for an interview, but officials said in a statement that they are committed to recognizing the spiritual, cultural and historical importance of bison to Indigenous people.

“Parks Canada has invited representatives of each Treaty 7 Nation and the Metis Nation of Alberta to participate in a private blessing ceremony on July 16, 2018, at the bison reintroduction zone in Banff National Park’s Panther Valley,” said the statement.

“This ceremony is one of many events that have been held at key milestones in the bison reintroduction project.”

One of the elders going on the trip said that he was happy to participate in another ceremony for the bison.

“Before they brought the buffalo over there, our people blessed the park to welcome the buffalo back to the area,” said Leroy Little Bear, an elder with the Blood Tribe, or Kainai First Nation, in southern Alberta. “This is all part of the process of letting the fences down.

“It’s a good followup.”

Elders participated in two previous blessing ceremonies — one on the shores of Banff’s Lake Minnewanka in September 2016 and one in Elk Island National Park in January 2017.

Sixteen plains bison from Elk Island were reintroduced to Banff the following month. Six bulls and 10 females were transported in crates by truck and helicopter into a fenced pasture in the remote Panther River Valley, about 40 kilometres north of the town of Banff.

Each of the females had calves last spring, which brought the herd to 26 animals. Most of the females are expected to give birth a second time this year, but the calving season has been later than normal.

The bison are to be released into a larger 1,200-square-kilometre reintroduction zone on the eastern slopes of the park later this summer.

There will be short stretches of fencing to keep the bison from wandering out of the park.

Little Bear has also been involved with the Buffalo Treaty, an alliance of groups intent on bringing wild bison — historically known as buffalo to Indigenous people — back to their native habitats as a symbol of First Nations culture.

“The dream of our elders is to have buffalo return any which way,” he said. “We’re excited about seeing them.”

Previous story
British PM accepts key amendments from hardline Brexiteers
Next story
Updated: SUV smashes through fences and deck in Anders

Just Posted

Updated: SUV smashes through fences and deck in Anders

Driver taken to hospital after SUV veered off 30th Avenue into Anders

Red Deer’s new ‘equity co-ordinator’ will promote tolerance

Andrea Lacoursiere was hired by city with Alberta Human Rights funding

More bridge work this summer in Red Deer’s Coronation Park

The park’s north bridge is being rebuilt to ensure safety

Man badly injured in off-road vehicle collision on Saturday

Incident happened in Mountain View County about 10:50 p.m.

Heat warning in effect for Central Alberta

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Central Alberta. Residents in… Continue reading

CFIA inspects after video shows pigs crammed into B.C. transport truck

The video shows pigs piled on top of one another in a transport truck on a “sweltering” hot day last week

Research expedition looks at unseen depths of Labrador Sea ecosystem

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Last summer, a team of scientists returned from… Continue reading

Protesters camped outside Saskatchewan legislature taking province to court

REGINA — Protesters camped outside the Saskatchewan legislature say they are taking… Continue reading

British PM accepts key amendments from hardline Brexiteers

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday accepted amendments to… Continue reading

‘City of icebergs:’ Study says 100s of Arctic glaciers shrinking, disappearing

The statistics in her recently published paper say it all: hundreds of… Continue reading

U.S. hits back with WTO challenge against Canada’s retaliatory tariffs

OTTAWA — The United States fired back Monday at the Canadian government’s… Continue reading

Croatia gears up to give heroes’ welcome to World Cup team

ZAGREB, Croatia — Fans are pouring in from throughout the country as… Continue reading

Statelessness a hurdle for some rescued Thai boy

MAE SAI, Thailand — The 12 boys and coach of the Wild… Continue reading

Lobbying commissioner rejects complaints against firearms panel member

OTTAWA — A federal watchdog has dismissed complaints that a mass-shooting survivor… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month