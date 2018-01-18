Barenaked together: Steven Page to join Barenaked Ladies for Music Hall of Fame induction

TORONTO — Barenaked Ladies aren’t getting back together with Steven Page, but for a few minutes at the Juno Awards it might almost feel that way.

Nearly a decade after the co-founder of Canada’s boisterous pop buddies departed, Page has confirmed he’ll stand alongside Ed Robertson and his bandmates as they’re inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The moment, which is being billed as a “one-time special appearance” by Page, will be broadcast live during the Junos, which airs from Vancouver on March 25.

“I hope it’s fun,” he said in an interview.

“I honestly haven’t been in the same room as the other guys — all the other guys at once — since I left the band. It’ll be good to see them all, but it’s going to be odd. It’s not like we’re getting back together.”

At this point he isn’t even sure if they’ll perform as a temporarily reunited group on the Junos, but many longtime fans will certainly anticipate the possibility.

Those details must be ironed out in the coming weeks, Robertson explained, but at this point the Barenaked Ladies plan to stand united only for their induction, not to play music.

“It’s a delicate thing to address,” he said.

“At the end of the day we’re all just looking forward to celebrating this achievement together. We’re going to figure out how to do that in a way that’s fun for everybody and (which) makes sense.”

Page left the band that he formed with Robertson in high school after a spate of problems, including his arrest for possession of marijuana and cocaine in 2008 and what he’s since described as some disagreements with other members about their direction.

It left Barenaked Ladies without one of its most prominent members — one who shared vocals on the chart-topping single “One Week,” and songwriting credits on popular songs like “If I Had $1,000,000” and ”Pinch Me.”

The band continued with Robertson taking lead vocals, though he acknowledges for a short period the band was concerned about the shakeup. They’ve since recorded five albums and have toured numerous times, most recently finishing a 40-date Canadian tour last year.

While neither of the old friends speaks much, Page said he and Robertson texted back and forth when they learned about their pending induction.

“(We were) congratulating each other and reminiscing a bit,” he said.

“It was nice to connect.”

Robertson said while he feels a certain sense of nostalgia for the past, it’s something he’s mostly let go as he focuses on the future.

“What I’m most excited about is the way we’re moving forward,” he said.

“We’ve got a lot more to say.”

The Juno Awards will be broadcast this year from Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.

