Bashaw family receives Century Farm and Ranch award

The Toth family received a bronze plaque in Camrose Wednesday

A family from Bashaw is celebrating 100 years on its land.

The Toth family received the Alberta Century Farm and Ranch award in Camrose Thursday.

Oneil Carlier, Agriculture and Forestry minister, said agriculture is at the core of who we are as Albertans.

“It’s an integral part of the foundation of our province’s cultural heritage, our strong economy and our vibrant rural communities. It is an honour to recognize these founding families and their legacy,” Carlier said.

Ninety-six families received a bronze plaque to commemorate the milestone; the Toths were one of 27 families honoured in Camrose.

Since 1993, more than 1,750 families have received the Government of Alberta’s Century Farm and Ranch awards.

There are more than 40,000 farms in Alberta, totalling more than 50 million acres.


