Be aware: city snowplowing underway

Owners of vehicles parked on road should watch out for signs or check with city to avoid tickets

City crews are gearing up to start residential plowing.

Snow Zone Plowing and residents are reminded to sign up for Snow Zone Alerts to get text, email, and phone call reminders before they need to move their vehicles off the street.

Plowing around public schools will be done this weekend, while streets around Catholic schools will be plowed Monday and Tuesday. Any remaining streets around schools will be completed the following weekend, March 2-3.

Plowing in the city’s snow zones will begin on Wednesday on Green Routes in Snow Zone G. Grey Routes in Snow Zone G will take place on March 4.

Plowing will then continue alphabetically through snow zones until complete. Parking restrictions will be in place — possibly for several days — during plowing in each snow zone, which could be a few days at a time.

“It should only take our crews a day or two to plow Green or Grey Routes in each Snow Zone, but it takes a lot longer if people leave their vehicles parked on the streets,” says city public works manager Greg Sikora. “That’s why it is so important for people to know the schedule and move their cars.”

There are many different ways for residents to learn the schedule:

Sign up for Snow Zone Alerts to get text, email or phone call reminders before plowing starts in their Snow Zone

Check the schedule online at reddeer.ca/snowzone

Also, you can follow the City of Red Deer on Facebook and Twitter for daily updates or call the Snow Zone Hotline at 403-406-8796.

Look for signs at neighbourhood entrances and on Green Routes

Parking restrictions are only in place for the route that is scheduled for plowing, so residents can park their cars on an alternate route while restrictions are in place.

“When we’re plowing Green Routes, you can park your car on a Grey Route, which is usually just around the corner,” said Sikora, “It is the same case for Grey Route plowing; if you really need to park on the street, you can park on a Green route. That’s why we don’t plow Green and Grey Routes in a Snow Zone at the same time.”

During Green Route plowing, residents will find no-parking signs along the street. Parking restrictions are in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday while plowing is scheduled, and vehicles left on the street will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

During Grey Route plowing, residents will notice signs at the entrance to their neighbourhood. Parking restrictions are in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday while plowing is scheduled and vehicles left on the street are ticketed and plowed in. Parking restrictions are not in effect on weekends.



