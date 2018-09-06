Bear spotted in downtown Ottawa

Ottawa police are continuing to keep an eye on a bear in the middle of one of the city’s busiest neighbourhoods.

Const. Amy Gagnon says the bruin was first reported in the Byward Market shortly before 3:30 Thursday morning.

Police have established a perimeter around the animal and shut down a block of the market as conservation officers try to tranquilize it.

Gagnon says the bear was last spotted perched in a tree within the perimeter.

She says no one has been injured and the bear appears to be in good health.

Gagnon says police do not know where the bear came from, adding conservation authorities will make that determination as part of their investigation.