Bear spray used in Rocky armed robbery

Two Central Alberta men face numerous charges after a worker was bear sprayed during an armed robbery in Rocky Mountain House.

On May 7 at about 7 p.m., Rocky RCMP responded to an armed robbery at a business west of town. Two masked had males entered the business and bear sprayed the employee.

The males took several bottles of liquor and left in a silver Jeep Liberty travelling northbound towards Highway 11. The employee suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated by emergency medical services.

The Rocky RCMP made patrols and located the vehicle travelling on O’Chiese First Nations Main Road. The SUV failed to pull over for the RCMP. A brief pursuit ensued, until the vehicle drove into the ditch on a gravel lease road.

Two males were arrested and taken into custody with the assistance of the Police Dog Services (PDS).

Francis Xavier Maurice, 27, of Red Deer, and Farron Cory Rowan, 30, of Sunchild First Nations currently face charges, including robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and a dangerous weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle and fleeing from police.

Both men are in custody. Maurice is set to appear in Rocky Mountain House Provincial Court on May 16. Rowan is scheduled to appear in court on May 23.

Anyone with information about this incident, should please call the Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).