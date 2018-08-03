‘Beat it!’ 95-year-old Vancouver Island woman tells bear who got into sugar bin

UNION BAY, B.C. — Anna Stady has never met a bear she didn’t like, but that doesn’t mean she wants one in her kitchen.

The 95-year-old Vancouver Island woman says she shooed a black bear out of her home twice in one day last week.

“I was sitting in my library watching television and I heard a noise in the kitchen and went in there and there was a bear. So I told him to get out,” she said in a phone interview from her Union Bay, B.C., home. “And he did.”

Stady stuck around to watch the bear leave and delivered some more tough love when it started taking its time in the yard.

“I told him, ‘No! Go home!’ So he went into the woods,” she said.

Stady went back to her television program, but it wasn’t long before she heard another noise in the kitchen.

When she returned, she found the bear poking around under her baking counter and saw the sugar bin had been knocked over on the floor.

“Oh, what a mess,” Stady said. “He’s got a sweet tooth, as bears do.”

She told the bear to “beat it,” and when he just looked at her again, she told him that she meant it and to get out.

This time, she closed the door behind it on its way out, she said. Her small home of 50 years is near the water and she had left the door open to let some of the ocean breeze in.

Stady said she’s met plenty of bears in her life because she once worked as a cook in logging camps across western British Columbia.

As part of the job, she often had to chase the bears away from the garbage, she said.

She described this one as a beautiful young black bear.

“He was beautiful and healthy and shiny,” she said.

Stady said she hopes that conservation officers don’t catch the bear if it means they will kill it. But she said she’s been heartened to hear some dogs barking more than usual since the incident.

“I think the dogs are chasing him away.”

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service warned that a bear that gets inside a house poses a “significant public safety threat,” because it is confined, may have no immediate escape route and, therefore, may be extremely unpredictable if startled.

“During hot summer weather, if doors are left open for ventilation, extra care should be taken to make sure there are absolutely no attractants available that a bear might find tempting,” it said in a statement.

If a bear comes inside your house, the conservation service said you should retreat to a safe room and call 911 or contact a conservation officer at 1-877-952-7277.

— By Amy Smart in Vancouver

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Veterinarian warns dog owners on cannabis risks, saying cases come in weekly
Next story
Canada’s monthly trade deficit shrinks in June to smallest since January 2017

Just Posted

‘Beat it!’ 95-year-old Vancouver Island woman tells bear who got into sugar bin

UNION BAY, B.C. — Anna Stady has never met a bear she… Continue reading

Pompeo: ‘ways to go’ before NKorea meets denuke vow

SINGAPORE — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says North Korea is… Continue reading

Canada’s monthly trade deficit shrinks in June to smallest since January 2017

OTTAWA — Canada’s merchandise trade deficit with the rest of the world… Continue reading

Firefighters holding the lines at large forest fire in northeast Ontario

Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources says firefighters “continue to make excellent progress”… Continue reading

Truck engulfed in flames in Red Deer

The fire was on 45 Street near Taylor Drive around 3 p.m. Thursday

WATCH: Cooling down at Red Deer’s Discovery Canyon

Red Deerians beat the heat on Thursday by heading over to Discovery… Continue reading

Mike Reilly leads Eskimos to third win in a row, 26-19 over Roughriders

EDMONTON — As long as there is time left on the clock,… Continue reading

Montreal model known as Zombie Boy dead at 32, talent agency confirms

MONTREAL — The agency that represents a Quebec model known for his… Continue reading

Drake drops ‘In My Feelings’ video chock full of cameos

NEW YORK — Celebrities abound as Drake strolls through the streets of… Continue reading

Bethel-Thompson rallies Argos to thrilling 42-41 victory over Ottawa Redblacks

Argonauts 42 Redblacks 41 TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson’s 23-yard TD strike to… Continue reading

Red Deer RCMP investigate break-in and ATM theft at Parkland Mall

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a break-in at Parkland Mall in which… Continue reading

Montreal police say Inuk woman missing for six days found by off-duty officer

Montreal police say a missing 48-year-old Indigenous woman has been found by… Continue reading

Thunderstorm watch issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

For the second straight day, Red Deer and Central Alberta have been… Continue reading

Israelis tickled by Sacha Baron Cohen’s grotesque caricature

JERUSALEM — Sacha Baron Cohen is at it again. After tapping into… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month