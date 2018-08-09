Tracy Schulte and here eight-month-old daughter Hailey take a swim in the Collicutt Centre pool Thursday afternoon. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Beating the heat in Red Deer

With temperatures possibly reaching 36 C Friday, Red Deerians may want to look at how to beat the heat.

According to Environment Canada, the hottest day on record for Red Deer was July 18, 1941 at 36.1 C.

One way residents can stay cool during what could be a record-breaking day, is using public recreation facilities, such as the Recreation Centre, D.H. Dawe Community Centre and Collicutt Centre.

Denis Delemont, Collicutt Centre supervisor, said he doesn’t expect to see the indoor facilities to get significantly busier Friday.

“We typically maintain the same level of traffic indoors whether it’s a 35-degree day or 20-degree day,” he said.

READ MORE: Hot and smoky conditions in Central Alberta

Delemont said outdoor facilities, such as the outdoor pool at the Rec Centre or the Splash Park downtown, are busier during very hot days.

“We have options for people to participate in things inside and outside, depending on what their level of comfort is with the heat,” he said.

Outdoor pool lifeguards are prepared to deal with any health risks that come with extreme heat, said Delemont.

“We deal with it as we notice it,” he said. “They’re trained to keep an eye out for people who might be in distress with exhaustion or heat stroke.”

READ MORE: Red Deer may reach close to 36 C Friday

Alberta Health Services issued a precautionary air quality advisory Thursday for the entire province, including Red Deer and Central Alberta.

Delemont said the air quality may influence how people spend their day more than the heat.

“I think some people may want to find other things to do or may just stay home,” he said.

The facilities will be prepared if more Red Deerians decide to visit, Delemont said.

“If we get busier we’ll call in staff as we need to or send staff home depending on the flow of traffic,” he said. “We can respond fairly quickly to meet the demands that are placed.”

Showers are expected to lower the temperature in Red Deer Saturday and Sunday.

For Red Deer recreation centre hours and information, visit www.reddeer.ca.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Swimming in a public, such as the one in the Collicutt Centre, is one was Red Deerians may try to beat the heat Friday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Denis Delemont, Collicutt Centre supervisor, said he doesn’t expect recreation facilities to get too busy Friday despite the heatwave hitting Red Deer. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Young inventors spend time at Red Deer College’s Makerspace lab

Just Posted

Beating the heat in Red Deer

With temperatures possibly reaching 36 C Friday, Red Deerians may want to… Continue reading

Hot and smoky conditions in Central Alberta

AHS and Environment Canada issue air quality advisories

Demand continues at Red Deer Food Bank

Fundraising pancake breakfast and barbecue at the August Heat 2018 Mopar Show

UPDATED: Rainbows of colour return to Red Deer

Preparation for Central Alberta Pride Week 2018

Many Canadians are driving high, according to new StatCan cannabis data

OTTAWA — A new Statistics Canada survey has found about 1.4 million… Continue reading

Red Deer Dairy Queen franchisee celebrates $1 million

The Hamill family’s DQ stores have raised $1 million over the past 16 years during Miracle Treat Day

Ontario families to launch human rights challenge over sex-ed curriculum

TORONTO — The Ontario government is discriminating against LGBTQ students by repealing… Continue reading

Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman dies at 96: ‘Better to love than hate’

HALIFAX — Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman, who spent 30 years speaking to… Continue reading

Women urge memorial garden at notorious former prison in Kingston

TORONTO — Former inmates and their supporters planned to use Prisoners Justice… Continue reading

Bucs ready for last game of regular season

Central Alberta Buccaneers will host the first-place Fort McMurray Monarchs Saturday

Big credit card firms agree to cut fees they charge merchants: source

OTTAWA — The federal government is announcing today that major credit card… Continue reading

B.C. wildfires resist efforts at containment while new blazes flare

It was another hectic night across British Columbia as several significant wildfires… Continue reading

Toronto brothers grow tattoo company into hit used by adults, kids and celebs

TORONTO — When most “Stranger Things” fans watch the smash hit Netflix… Continue reading

Ruck wins 200 at Pan Pacific, Ledecky gets 3rd

TOKYO — Taylor Ruck almost psyched herself out before the race even… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month