Beating the heat in Red Deer

Tracy Schulte and here eight-month-old daughter Hailey take a swim in the Collicutt Centre pool Thursday afternoon. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

With temperatures possibly reaching 36 C Friday, Red Deerians may want to look at how to beat the heat.

According to Environment Canada, the hottest day on record for Red Deer was July 18, 1941 at 36.1 C.

One way residents can stay cool during what could be a record-breaking day, is using public recreation facilities, such as the Recreation Centre, D.H. Dawe Community Centre and Collicutt Centre.

Denis Delemont, Collicutt Centre supervisor, said he doesn’t expect to see the indoor facilities to get significantly busier Friday.

“We typically maintain the same level of traffic indoors whether it’s a 35-degree day or 20-degree day,” he said.

READ MORE: Hot and smoky conditions in Central Alberta

Delemont said outdoor facilities, such as the outdoor pool at the Rec Centre or the Splash Park downtown, are busier during very hot days.

“We have options for people to participate in things inside and outside, depending on what their level of comfort is with the heat,” he said.

Outdoor pool lifeguards are prepared to deal with any health risks that come with extreme heat, said Delemont.

“We deal with it as we notice it,” he said. “They’re trained to keep an eye out for people who might be in distress with exhaustion or heat stroke.”

READ MORE: Red Deer may reach close to 36 C Friday

Alberta Health Services issued a precautionary air quality advisory Thursday for the entire province, including Red Deer and Central Alberta.

Delemont said the air quality may influence how people spend their day more than the heat.

“I think some people may want to find other things to do or may just stay home,” he said.

The facilities will be prepared if more Red Deerians decide to visit, Delemont said.

“If we get busier we’ll call in staff as we need to or send staff home depending on the flow of traffic,” he said. “We can respond fairly quickly to meet the demands that are placed.”

Showers are expected to lower the temperature in Red Deer Saturday and Sunday.

For Red Deer recreation centre hours and information, visit www.reddeer.ca.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Swimming in a public, such as the one in the Collicutt Centre, is one was Red Deerians may try to beat the heat Friday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)