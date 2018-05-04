Brayden Williams high-fives a colourful stilt walker during the 2015 CentreFest Street Performer Festival in Red Deer. (Advocate file photo).

‘Benefit on the Bridge’ planned in Red Deer to support Centrefest

Organizer hopes to raise at least $7,000 at May 26 event

The Polyjesters will rock the Benefit on the Bridge fundraiser on May 26 for this summer’s Centrefest.

Hot of the heels of a successful “Battle of the Buskers,” which raised $6,000 last month towards the festival, Centrefest organizer Janice Shimek is co-ordinating the third-annual bridge benefit. She hopes to raise at least an additional $7,000 from ticket sales for the 2018 street performer’s festival.

On the recommendation of local busker Flying Bob, she’s booked the versatile Carstairs band The Polyjesters to perform at the 7 p.m. to midnight event on the CP Rail pedestrian bridge near Bower Ponds.

The band will play an energetic mix of covers and original tunes, and Shimek believes a good time will be had by anyone who purchases a $35 ticket.

Tables and chairs will be set up on the bridge, there will be a dance floor, a cash bar and food trucks. Shimek hopes Central Albertans will come in droves, since there likely won’t be a bridge benefit next year, since the City of Red Deer will be repainting the structure that spans the Red Deer River.

Centrefest is scheduled for July 28 and 29 in downtown Red Deer.

Shimek has already booked six international circle performers and four roving acts — which will be revealed closer to the festival.

Meanwhile, she’s trying to raise enough money to ensure Centrefest can go on this year. The overall budget is $225,000. Taking away donations in kind, that means $140,000 in cash is needed to pay the performers.

Besides the fundraising she’s done, Shimek has so far received $45,000 in provincial and municipal grants — which means there’s still a long way to go to raise the total needed.

She’s challenging 100 local businesses to donate $250 each, because this is a more manageable amount, in this recovering economy, than hitting up a few businesses for a large contribution.

Shimek admitted it’s been hard fundraising, but she believes Red Deer-area residents and businesses will come through — because everybody loves Centrefest.

Tickets to the Bridge on the Benefit are available from the Black Knight Ticket Centre.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Update: Rally to support Kinder Morgan pipeline in Red Deer
Next story
Humanitarian leaders of tomorrow gather in Lacombe

Just Posted

Elnora School celebrates 100 years

Past and present students joined week-long celebrations at school southeast of Red Deer

Regional sewage line seen as economic driver

Red Deer-to-Lacombe sewage line seen as model of government co-operation

UCP sets the stage for founding AGM in Red Deer

When you ask members of the United Conservative Party about this weekend… Continue reading

‘Benefit on the Bridge’ planned in Red Deer to support Centrefest

Organizer hopes to raise at least $7,000 at May 26 event

Proposal to eliminate most preliminary inquiries panned by Red Deer lawyer association

Federal government considering dropping most preliminary inquiries to ease court backlog

WATCH: Red Deer kids gather for ‘May the Fourth Be With You’ event at public library

Locally built R2-D2 makes a guest appearance

Lightning beat Bruins 4-3 in OT to take 3-1 series lead

Lightning 4 Bruins 3 (OT) (Tampa Bay takes 3-1 series lead) BOSTON… Continue reading

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

Indigenous-owned winery in Osoyoos earns acclaim — again and again

NK’Mip Cellars continues to win global accolades as recognition for its products grows

Rocky Mountain House Health Centre’s helipad will close for a few days for maintenance

Preventative maintenance will close the Rocky Mountain House Health Centre’s heliport for… Continue reading

Two men at large a danger to the public: Rocky Mountain House RCMP

Rocky Mountain House Mounties are looking for two men they say are… Continue reading

Man killed, woman sent to hospital in two vehicle crash near Caroline

A man was killed and a woman was sent to hospital after… Continue reading

Harvey Weinstein denies all sexual assault allegations by Toronto woman

TORONTO — Harvey Weinstein has asked an Ontario court to dismiss a… Continue reading

Internet data suggests Blue Jays are Canada’s team over Jets, Leafs, Raptors

Are Canadian sports fans uniting behind the Toronto Raptors for their second… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month