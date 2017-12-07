File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Chief commissioner Marion Buller speaks during hearings at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, in Smithers, B.C.

Bennett mum as chiefs call on Ottawa to replace Buller at helm of MMIW inquiry

OTTAWA — Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett is keeping mum on a call by First Nations chiefs for the ouster of the head of the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

A special gathering of chiefs hosted by the Assembly of First Nations approved a resolution calling for the federal government to reset the inquiry by replacing the chief commissioner, Marion Buller.

It also suggested a new head should be named through a process of full engagement with Indigenous survivors and families.

It is now up to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to act, said Sheila North Wilson, the grand chief of an organization representing First Nations in northern Manitoba who has been a vocal advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women for years.

“Get on with it and replace the lead commissioner and reset the inquiry,” North Wilson said in an interview.

Bennett’s office would only say Thursday that the Liberal government is committed to putting an end to the ongoing tragedy and to ensuring families get the answers they have waited for.

It also Ottawa has yet to receive a formal request for more time from the commission, which is tasked with examining root causes of violence against Indigenous women and girls.

“The commissioners’ mandate is clear — families must be at the centre of the commission’s work and they are committed to find culturally sensitive and trauma-informed ways to ensure this,” the office said in a statement.

AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde said he takes his direction from the chiefs that make up the assembly, adding it will be up to the federal government to determine next steps.

“You have to respect the diversity (of chiefs) right across Canada,” Bellegarde said in an interview. “We support improving things because nothing is ever perfect.”

The inquiry, which comprises four commissioners including Buller, is now more than a year into its two-year mandate, but says it needs more time and money to do its work. It has a current budget of $53.8 million.

For her part, Buller addressed the chiefs at the AFN meeting on Thursday.

North Wilson said Buller failed to acknowledge families who were loudly crying during the chief commissioner’s remarks.

“I was trying hard not to be cynical but I couldn’t help it,” she said. “I would only support it (the inquiry) if a new plan was put forward.”

Previous story
Blackfalds Multi-Plex twinning moving forward
Next story
Manitoba premier comments on Winnipeg chamber chair’s appearance, high heels

Just Posted

Bower home a beacon of Christmas spirit in Red Deer

The Martin family in Bower takes Christmas seriously. Walking the path to… Continue reading

Bringing outdoor rinks to Red Deer for 20 years

Watching skaters having fun on the outdoor rinks always brings a smile… Continue reading

Home for LGBTQ+ youth to open soon

First two teens to take part in Haven project expected to move in before Christmas

Flu numbers climbing sharply

The number of flu cases in Alberta has jumped over the last several weeks

Father says his suicidal daughter got no help from Red Deer hospital

Graham Barclay intends to make a formal complaint

WATCH: Santa donates blood on behalf of Lacombe family

With a little help from Old Saint Nick, Parker Berry is giving… Continue reading

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month