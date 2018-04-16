Bentley horse trailer mystery investigated by fire crews, police

Overturned trailer, with horses inside, had no vehicle attached

An upturned horse trailer was found near Bentley — with no truck attached.

At 5:20 a.m. Sunday morning, the Bentley District Fire Department was sent to an accident scene on Highway 771, near the intersection of Highway 20 just northwest of Bentley.

A concerned resident had called 911 to pass on information about a stock trailer that was discovered on its roof — with two horses still inside.

fire crews’ arrival found no tow vehicle present, so RCMP and a veterinarian with a horse trailer were called to assist.

The horses, who remained remarkably calm, were carefully extricated, examined and moved to a secure location where they are being held until their owner can be notified.