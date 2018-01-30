Bentley man charged with property crimes

A 24-year-old Bentley man was charged following an investigation into rural property crimes.

On Jan. 25, Sylvan Lake RCMP searched a residence and recovered stolen mail, stolen identity documents, firearms and other property believed to be stolen.

Officers also discovered the man was in possession of a stolen vehicle that was parked near his residence.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

“Targeted enforcement of known offenders is a key part of our crime reduction strategy,” said Staff Sgt. Andrew Shepherd, Sylvan Lake RCMP detachment commander.

“Anyone with information on people involved in these crimes is encouraged to share that information with police and help us ensure our communities are safe and secure.”

Jesse David Haarstad is charged with six counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000; four counts of illegal possession of a firearm, four counts of fraudulent possession of identity documents; two counts of fraudulently possessing credit card data; two counts of illegal possession of mail; and one count each of possession of stolen property over $5000, careless storage of a firearm, illegal possession of a forged document, and breaching a release condition.

Haarstad was remanded into custody and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Feb. 5 in Red Deer provincial court.



