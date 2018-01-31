Bentley man facing drug trafficking charges

A Bentley man is facing numerous drug trafficking charges after being arrested Tuesday.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded to a complaint of a suspicious person in a truck Tuesday at the GTI gas bar on Hwy 11 around 9 a.m.

When officers approached the vehicle, the driver immediately attempted to flee; after a brief struggle, the man was arrested.

RCMP searched the man and found he was in possession of a large amount of cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl. Police also found a large amount of cash, a weapon and drug trafficking paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

The 40-year-old man is facing numerous charges, including possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and resisting arrest.

He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in Rocky Mountain House.


