Big bonded buddies: Edmonton Humane Society seeks single home for St. Bernards

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Humane Society is looking for a family that can handle a giant adoption challenge and large doses of doggy drool.

The society says three adult St. Bernards — who collectively top out at 160 kilograms — need to be kept together because they’re best buddies and get highly anxious when separated.

Goliath, Gunther and Gasket were transferred to the society’s care from another animal welfare agency, so there isn’t much known about their early years.

They appear to be about two years old, but it’s not clear if they’re littermates.

The society says the trio arrived underweight, but otherwise healthy, and will be ready for adoption on Wednesday.

But it is warning potential owners to think hard about committing to three giant-breed dogs because of potential veterinary care costs and estimated food expenses of $300 a month.

“These three gentle giants have won over the hearts of staff and volunteers — even with the excessive drool,” said Jamey Blair, the society’s manager of animal health and protection.

“While their status as bonded pets creates a unique challenge to find a home for all 350 pounds of them, we are confident that there is a family out there who will give these three dogs their second chance,” Blair said.

“We also wanted to ensure their welfare and given the outcome of their assessment, we could not put them through the stress of being separated.”

The society says the dogs are friendly and playful, but will search anxiously and attempt to escape to find each other if separated.

Because of their large size, the humane society is recommending the dogs go to a home with older or no children and with a large outdoor area. The animals appear to be house trained and get along with other dogs.

Previous story
Lending Cupboard in Red Deer receives Seniors Service Award from province
Next story
Calgary baby death trial told boy’s rash was likely nutritional deficiency

Just Posted

Historic torch relay ahead of Canada Winter Games signifies ‘unity’

It’s a flame of unity. That’s how Lyn Radford, board chair of… Continue reading

RDC to remain a cannabis-free zone

Safety is a big consideration, says v-p

Regional sewer line from Sylvan Lake is making progress towards Red Deer

$42-million project to be completed by next spring

Red Deer MLA confident cath lab is coming

Business case is the next step

Weather stalls work in fields and roadways

Hwy 2 interchange near Red Deer 80 per cent complete

WATCH: Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer open for public viewing

Doors to the 2018 Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer opened to… Continue reading

Blast at Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery unlikely to hit gas prices

The explosion that rocked Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery on Monday is… Continue reading

Nicks, Def Leppard among first-time rock hall nominees

NEW YORK — Stevie Nicks, who’s already in the Rock and Roll… Continue reading

Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence

WASHINGTON — Rapper Kanye West has been invited to the White House.… Continue reading

Aurora Cannabis seeks to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange

EDMONTON — Marijuana company Aurora Cannabis Inc. has applied to list its… Continue reading

CMHC says annual pace of housing starts slowed to 188,683 units in September

OTTAWA — The annual pace of Canadian housing starts in September slowed… Continue reading

Residents of Saint John, N.B., warned of possible flare-ups at Irving refinery

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Residents of a Saint John, N.B., neighbourhood that… Continue reading

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government has been given an ambitious plan for… Continue reading

Trial told of woman’s ‘intense fear’ alone in barracks with dozens of men

HALIFAX — The trial of a British sailor accused in a gang… Continue reading

Most Read