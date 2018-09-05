Big year ahead for Red Deer College

Enrolment increases about two per cent in non-apprenticeship programs

Red Deer College president Joel Ward says this is going to be a year like no other.

And he’s got the goods to back that big statement.

Last March, Premier Rachel Notley announced the government had approved a request for the college to become a degree-granting institution. Just weeks ago, the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre was officially opened.

On top of that, the college with 7,500 is expecting another two per cent jump in enrollment in its non-apprentice programs.

Ward provided a look ahead for the 2018-19 academic year at a news conference on Wednesday morning.

