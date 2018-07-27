Innisfail’s Anne Mitchell looks at some of the books available at the Whisker Rescue Garage Sale at the Pidherney Centre Friday. The annual garage sale is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Biggest Whisker Rescue Garage Sale ever this weekend in Red Deer

The event is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

The Pidherney Centre is filled with books, records, furniture and more for the Whisker Rescue Garage Sale this weekend.

Whisker Rescue, a volunteer-run cat rescue organization, has held its annual garage sale for eight years. All funds go toward programs helping the rescue cats.

Stacy Worobetz, volunteer executive director and co-founder of the organization, said this is the biggest garage sale yet.

“We’ve been doing this for a long time, but this is just huge,” she said. “People were asking about it and looking forward to it all year. They’d say they’re saving stuff up for the sale or would want to know when they can come shop.”

The garage sale raised $800 in its first year and $40,000 last year. Worobetz said the sale has grown significantly since moving to the Pidherney Centre a few years ago.

“It’s the lifeblood of Whisker Rescue,” she said. “I hope we raise as much as possible. If we did $40,000 last year, I hope we can do $50,000 this year. Might as well shoot for the stars.”

Worobetz said the volunteers did a great job putting the garage sale together.

“People were lined up here at 8 a.m. … and they’re saying it’s organized, clean, wonderful. People are very happy,” she said.

The positive response from shoppers has been wonderful, Worobetz said.

“Some of us started crying a little bit. It’s a very emotional event for some of us because we work so hard for about three weeks straight – the past two days we’ve had probably four hours of sleep.

“We’re shaking, tired and hungry, but it’s awesome. When someone comes up and says this is amazing, it’s all worthwhile,” she said.

Typically there are 90 tables full for the garage sale, but Worobetz said there are enough donations to fill 110 tables this year.

“I’m in awe by all the stuff donated and I hope we can actually sell it all,” she said.

The garage sale will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Pidherney Centre in Red Deer.

For more information on Whisker Rescue, visit www.whiskerrescue.com.

 

Previous story
Westerner Park dinner showcases Central Alberta food

Just Posted

WATCH: The fun and excitement of Centrefest presented this weekend in Red Deer

Street performers from around the world will entertain on Ross Street

AHS pledges to hire 15 more nurses as union arranges meeting with minister over ‘staffing crisis’

Union manager doubts additonal RNs will be enough

Poll respondents support more military spending

Nearly three out of four in Advocate poll support more military spending

Sylvan Lake man accused of $2.6 million fraud

Following an investigation that took almost five years, a Sylvan Lake man… Continue reading

Westerner Park dinner showcases Central Alberta food

Long Table Dinner on Aug. 18 begins with farm and brewery tour

Biggest Whisker Rescue Garage Sale ever this weekend in Red Deer

The event is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Feds prepared to work around Queen’s Park as Ford plunges Toronto into chaos

OTTAWA — The federal government says it will do whatever it can… Continue reading

Boomtown Trail full steam ahead this summer in Central Alberta

Aims to draw tourists

Feds register surplus of $3.2 billion over first two months of fiscal year

OTTAWA — The federal government ran a surplus of $641 million in… Continue reading

10 more ex-students sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ten more former students have sued Ohio State University… Continue reading

Nod for Disney’s $73.1B acquisition of Fox entertainment

NEW YORK — Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox’s entertainment… Continue reading

Legal implications on Trump or Cohen unclear on secret tape

WASHINGTON — A secret recording of Donald Trump discussing payments to a… Continue reading

Putin ready to invite Trump to Russia

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he’s ready to invite… Continue reading

Southwest: Other carriers finding cracked engine fan blades

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines says cracks in fan blades like the flaw… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month