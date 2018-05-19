A group of quaders gather on a pipline and utilities corridor during May long weekend in the West Country. (Advocate file photo)

Bighorn Backcountry ATV users in wait-and-see mode on future of West Country access

As off-highway vehicle users started a summer of trail riding on the long weekend, some were worried the space they have for their past time. may start shrinking.

Cal Rakach, a member of the Bighorn Heritage ATV Society, spent the weekend in the bush doing what he enjoys. But he also talked about how his group feels threatened by developments in other areas they have used extensively in the past.

“From what we are seeing down south, there is waning trust this will end well for all us outdoor types,” said Rakach.

Groups such as Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative and the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society have lobbied the government to increase environmental protections for the area west of Rocky Mountain House.

Earlier this week, the provincial government announced increased funding for capital upgrades to Castle Provincial Park and Castle Wildland Provincial Park, near Pincher Creek. The $3 million investment includes new and improved family-friendly camping opportunities, trails, highly accessible front-country experiences and better access to the wilderness, according to a government press release.

“Albertans have loved the Castle for generations,” said Shannon Phillips, Environment and Parks Minister. “The region’s majestic landscapes are home to stunning mountains, rolling hills, montane forests and meadows. I’m pleased that through our capital funding commitment we can ensure families and visitors have an amazing and quality outdoors experience.”

However, also announced was a three-year phase out of the area’s 350 kms of off-highway vehicle trails. By June 1, it will become 137 kms, by 2019 it will be 37 kms and by 2020, only one km of trails will be left.

In March, the North Saskatchewan Regional Advisory Council released 69 recommendations to the provincial government. A public consultation was held until May 4, based off of the recommendations.

Among those recommendations, is a point around off-highway vehicle use. The council suggests the government invest in education and enforcement to address increased recreational activities, such as OHV use, and random camping.

It also says to delegate responsibility for recreation management to well-established and responsible user groups, such as recreational OHV clubs or associations to support planning areas and monitored of use.

ATV users and volunteers, like Rakach, have put in about $1.3 million worth of time, equipment, energy and materials into building bridges, trails and toilets over the past 15 years in the Bighorn Backcountry area.

“The Bighorn Backcountry Heritage ATV Society position remains the same,” said Rakach. “We support the regional advisory council’s recommendations and at this point it’s wait and see.”


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
NAFTA: Tug-of-war unfolding over concluding a quick deal

Just Posted

Bighorn Backcountry ATV users in wait-and-see mode on future of West Country access

As off-highway vehicle users started a summer of trail riding on the… Continue reading

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor as millions watch

WINDSOR, England — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other’s… Continue reading

Canadians rise for early-morning royal wedding celebrations

It was a thrilling first glimpse of Meghan Markle on her wedding… Continue reading

WATCH: Four Maskwacis Cree First Nations get local control of education

Landmark signing ceremony held with federal government

Rimbey RCMP seek hotel theft suspect

Man took cash from safe at the Rimbey Motor Inn on May 1

Red Deer Legion prepares to downsize

Sale of legion building almost complete

Canadian royal watchers heartened by unusual wedding role for Prince Charles

An unconventional wedding entrance for an unconventional bride sits just fine with… Continue reading

Street Tales: Life according to music

At Tuesday supper we had the privilege of hearing not one, but… Continue reading

Hay’s Daze: Four hippies in a garden shed

It was way back in the Hippiezoic Era when guys had long… Continue reading

Ontario’s teen royal wedding guest ready with ‘dream dress’

LONDON — Teenage royal wedding guest Faith Dickinson says she’s got her… Continue reading

Defence Department reports new delays in 10 major procurement projects

OTTAWA — The Defence Department is reporting fresh delays in 10 major… Continue reading

Washington police say DNA led to arrest for 1987 murders of Victoria couple

EVERETT, Wash. — Police in Washington state say new DNA technology led… Continue reading

Red Deer’s 43 Street closes starting Tuesday

A portion of 43 Street in Red Deer will be closed starting… Continue reading

Trudeau touts technological innovation, meets robots during MIT campus visit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remembers asking his father why… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month