This bike was stolen out of Blackfalds. Anyone with information should call police.

Bike and two watches stolen in Blackfalds break-in

Blackfalds RCMP are asking the public to keep their eyes open for a stolen bike and two watches.

Police say on Saturday morning between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. a Blackfalds residence broken into after the front door was pried open. Additional damage was done to a door in the basement.

Items taken included a “Specialized” Allez Road / Touring bicycle, Bulova Caravelle watch and a silver watch John Deere logo on the face.

Anybody with information on these items should call the Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300, or your local police detachment. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)or online at www.tipssubmit.com or by SMS.


