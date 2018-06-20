Photo submitted

BioBlitz set for Lacombe Lake

Well-known Alberta naturalist to take stock of Lacombe Lake’s flora, fauna and fungi

Lacombe Lake will be the target of a BioBlitz on Friday.

It will involve more than two dozen naturalists and nature lovers descending on the picturesque lake between Lacombe and Blackfalds to note all of the flora, fauna and fungi.

Leading the BioBlitz will be Gus Yaki, a well-known Alberta naturalist, birder and educator. He has invited a large group of other binocular-armed naturalists to prowl around the lake beginning with the bird viewing area on the TransCanada Trail, which runs down one side of the lake.

Yaki says he has done numerous bio-inventories of private and public properties “for the education and enjoyment of the participants, and for the information of the landowners, so that they can learn what is on their land.”

He was invited by Anita Alexander, a Lacombe Lake property owner, who has raised concerns about the impact a proposed Blackfalds stormwater project might have on the lake. Alexander’s family has owned property on the lake for nearly 100 years.

Area resident John Fredeen has posted a number of videos showing the diverse plants and wildlife that make their home at the lake.

After seeing those, “I was hooked,” said Yaki in an email.

Weather co-operating, about 30 people are expected to meet at the lake on Friday morning.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Russian players who could become hot transfer targets
Next story
Transit changes to aid Burman University students

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

A celebration ceremony was held at City Hall Park Thursday afternoon

Sylvan Lake presents waterfront concept

Sustainable Waterfront Area Redevelopment Plan will provide 20-year vision

PHOTO: Red Deer RCMP officers help build a school playground — and community relations

“It’s good to help out, ” says an officer

Red Deer-raised artist wins the chance to exhibit at San Diego Comic Con

Micaela Dawn said courage can’t exist without fear

BioBlitz set for Lacombe Lake

Well-known Alberta naturalist to take stock of Lacombe Lake’s flora, fauna and fungi

Red Deer elementary school students play Indigenous games

Annie L. Gaetz Schools holds first-ever First Nations, Métis and Inuit Field Day Thursday

Deadline for property tax payments coming for Red Deer residents

For property owners in Red Deer, the taxman cometh. The deadline for… Continue reading

Town of Ponoka, AUPE set to resume negotiations in July

Town council rejected agreement reached between administration and union

New evidence that viruses may play a role in Alzheimer’s

WASHINGTON — Viruses that sneak into the brain just might play a… Continue reading

Amber Tamblyn novel flips gender stereotypes as it examines rape culture

TORONTO — Actress and author Amber Tamblyn started writing “Any Man,” her… Continue reading

Mike Colter brings the pain as the indestructible Luke Cage

ATLANTA — “Black Panther” broke box office records, but “Luke Cage” once… Continue reading

Toronto police strike blow to gang with ties to the U.S. and Caribbean: chief

Toronto police say they’ve taken down a large portion of a street… Continue reading

Saskatchewan MP ‘hopeful’ bill marking Indigenous Peoples Day a holiday passes

OTTAWA — A Saskatchewan MP isn’t giving up in her bid to… Continue reading

Canada focusing on existing climate plan, has no timeline to increase ambition

OTTAWA — Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says Canada has no immediate plans… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month