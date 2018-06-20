BioBlitz set for Lacombe Lake

Well-known Alberta naturalist to take stock of Lacombe Lake’s flora, fauna and fungi

Lacombe Lake will be the target of a BioBlitz on Friday.

It will involve more than two dozen naturalists and nature lovers descending on the picturesque lake between Lacombe and Blackfalds to note all of the flora, fauna and fungi.

Leading the BioBlitz will be Gus Yaki, a well-known Alberta naturalist, birder and educator. He has invited a large group of other binocular-armed naturalists to prowl around the lake beginning with the bird viewing area on the TransCanada Trail, which runs down one side of the lake.

Yaki says he has done numerous bio-inventories of private and public properties “for the education and enjoyment of the participants, and for the information of the landowners, so that they can learn what is on their land.”

He was invited by Anita Alexander, a Lacombe Lake property owner, who has raised concerns about the impact a proposed Blackfalds stormwater project might have on the lake. Alexander’s family has owned property on the lake for nearly 100 years.

Area resident John Fredeen has posted a number of videos showing the diverse plants and wildlife that make their home at the lake.

After seeing those, “I was hooked,” said Yaki in an email.

Weather co-operating, about 30 people are expected to meet at the lake on Friday morning.



