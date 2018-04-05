Bison expert to speak

Wes Olson will give talk at Kerry Wood Nature Centre on April 26

Bison were once king of the plains in North America.

Tens of millions roamed and had complex interactions with almost every other bird, mammal, amphibian and reptile that shared their ecosystem.

Bison expert Wes Olson will be talking about those relationships and the keystone role that bison continue to play in maintaining healthy landscapes in a presentation taking place at the Kerry Wood Nature Centre on April 26.

Olsen is a former Parks Canada national park warden, with a focus on bison management in Banff, Waterton Lakes, Elk Island, Prince Albert and Grasslands National Parks. He has an international reputation for his knowledge of plains and wood bison.

The presentation is part of the Red Deer River Naturalists’ annual general meeting. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and Olson will begin his talk at 8 p.m. Admission is free.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter