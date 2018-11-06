Flurries forecast for Red Deer on Tuesday. (File photo by Advocate staff)

UPDATED: Biting windchill for Red Deer

Chance of flurries Tuesday

Red Deerians should have their shovels handy and pull on their toques.

The city woke up Tuesday morning to -11 C and a windchill of -18 C is expected this morning, according to Environment Canada.

The temperature is forecast to climb to -7 C with a windchill of -12 this afternoon.

There is also a 60 per cent chance of flurries during the day and evening.

“There’s a lot of spotty precipitation around Central Alberta at this point in time,” said meteorologist Brian Proctor with Environment Canada.

The best way to describe the next few days is cloudy intermittent light flurry activity. A break is expected Thursday, but flurries are forecast to resume Friday and Saturday.

“I wouldn’t be surprised for us to see two to four cm.”

He said the high of -7 C on Tuesday is similar to temperatures during September’s winter preview, and the windchill should moderate as the temperature rises.

“Today or tomorrow with be the coldest of the next six or seven. We’re definitely settling into November unfortunately.”

The weekend should be warmer, he said.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Spy service says federal pipeline purchase seen as ‘betrayal’ by many opponents
Next story
Speaker coming to Red Deer

Just Posted

Biting windchill for Red Deer

Chance of flurries Tuesday

Dog rescued in Central Alberta inside a car with ‘full of stuff’

Two dogs were found in Ponoka: one inside a car, the other outside

Spy service says federal pipeline purchase seen as ‘betrayal’ by many opponents

OTTAWA — Canada’s spy agency says many members of the environmental and… Continue reading

Polling stations brace for barrage of voters as election day arrives in U.S.

WASHINGTON — No one knows yet if it will be red, blue… Continue reading

B.C. attorney general doesn’t name Drake, but says casino rules apply to all

VICTORIA — New rules to fight money laundering at provincial casinos will… Continue reading

Red Deer remembers with music

Red Deerians honoured fallen soldiers ahead of Remembrance Day with music. The… Continue reading

Warriors use big third quarter to beat Grizzlies 117-101

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors delivered one of those high-flying… Continue reading

Cowboys unable to defend star at home except for Jones shove

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys defence might want to delete that… Continue reading

With poo on a pedestal, Bill Gates talks toilet technology

BEIJING — Placing a jar of feces on a pedestal next to… Continue reading

CMHC forecasts ‘moderation’ in Canadian housing market over next two years

OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the country’s real estate… Continue reading

Angry Capitals beat Oilers 4-2 to snap 2-game skid

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored on the power play, backup goaltender Pheonix… Continue reading

Feds promise $165 million in compensation after shortchanging 270,000 veterans

OTTAWA — Repaying hundreds of thousands of disabled veterans and their survivors… Continue reading

Death of caleche horse further proof industry needs to wind down: mayor

MONTREAL — The sudden weekend death of a carriage horse on a… Continue reading

Rare Mandarin duck at park in Burnaby, B.C., could be an escaped pet

BURNABY, B.C. — A rare duck native to East Asia is making… Continue reading

Most Read