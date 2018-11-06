UPDATED: Biting windchill for Red Deer

Flurries forecast for Red Deer on Tuesday. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Red Deerians should have their shovels handy and pull on their toques.

The city woke up Tuesday morning to -11 C and a windchill of -18 C is expected this morning, according to Environment Canada.

The temperature is forecast to climb to -7 C with a windchill of -12 this afternoon.

There is also a 60 per cent chance of flurries during the day and evening.

“There’s a lot of spotty precipitation around Central Alberta at this point in time,” said meteorologist Brian Proctor with Environment Canada.

The best way to describe the next few days is cloudy intermittent light flurry activity. A break is expected Thursday, but flurries are forecast to resume Friday and Saturday.

“I wouldn’t be surprised for us to see two to four cm.”

He said the high of -7 C on Tuesday is similar to temperatures during September’s winter preview, and the windchill should moderate as the temperature rises.

“Today or tomorrow with be the coldest of the next six or seven. We’re definitely settling into November unfortunately.”

The weekend should be warmer, he said.



