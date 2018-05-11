(Public domain image).

Black bear devours two-dozen cupcakes left in baker’s car

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The smell of two dozen cupcakes in a baker’s car was too much for a black bear in New Jersey.

The bruin smashed a window and left only smeared icing and a paw print behind.

Christine Allen tells The Record the bear ate every single chocolate, vanilla and strawberry cupcake that she had made for a large order. Awaken by the dog barking and a “crunch sound,” her husband spotted the bear early Thursday.

Rockaway Township Police Lt. Peter Reilly says it looks like the bear has done some other damage in the area and breaking into a car raises concern. Police have notified wildlife officials.

Allen says while she doesn’t want her property destroyed, she doesn’t want the bear to be killed.

Previous story
Lac-Megantic rail bypass to be funded jointly by federal, Quebec governments

Just Posted

Lac-Megantic rail bypass to be funded jointly by federal, Quebec governments

LAC-MEGANTIC, Que. — The Quebec and federal governments say they will jointly… Continue reading

Israel calls on Syria’s Assad to ‘get rid’ of Iranian forces

JERUSALEM — Israel’s defence minister Friday called on President Bashar Assad to… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer Airport looks to strengthen and grow

The Red Deer Airport is looking to bring ultra-low cost carriers to… Continue reading

Special Olympians to compete in bowling championship

Bowlers from Red Deer and Olds join Team Alberta

WATCH: Bands from across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba perform at Red Deer College

Alberta Band Association’s Festival of Bands runs from May 7 to 17

Countdown to Women of Excellence is on

Raffle draw on Saturday

Guatemala asks Swedish, Venezuelan ambassadors to leave

GUATEMALA CITY — Sweden looked to Guatemala for an explanation on Friday… Continue reading

Lesbos: Europe’s migrant barrier nears breaking point

LESBOS, Greece — At the heart of Moria, an overcrowded refugee camp… Continue reading

Royal retreat of Windsor ready to party for Harry, Meghan

WINDSOR, England — Few towns are as quintessentially English as Windsor, the… Continue reading

Lac-Megantic rail bypass to be funded jointly by federal, Quebec governments

LAC-MEGANTIC, Que. — The Quebec and federal governments say they will jointly… Continue reading

Local sports: Emma Holmes wraps up stellar high school volleyball career

Emma Holmes can look back at her high school volleyball career with… Continue reading

Stastny and Jets beat Predators in Game 7, advance to Western Conference final

Jets 5 Predators 1 (Winnipeg wins series 4-3) NASHVILLE — Paul Stastny… Continue reading

Grain handling group says CP Rail unfairly sharing blame for transport ills

CALGARY — The onus for improving grain transportation in Canada is not… Continue reading

Alberta piles on the pressure with pro-pipeline billboards across B.C.

Premier Rachel Notley says delaying Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline is hurting the economy

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month