Black bear kills dog that jumped out car window in Jasper National Park

JASPER, Alta. — A black bear is being watched in Jasper National Park after it killed a dog that jumped out of a vehicle.

Parks Canada officials say the encounter happened on Wednesday when a car pulled over to the side of the road to view the bear.

They say the dog jumped out of an open window and started to harass the bear by approaching it and barking at it.

A statement says the bear responded defensively toward the dog as it would any predator and killed it.

Wildlife experts in Jasper park retrieved the dog and will keep an eye on the bear — despite it showing no aggression toward people.

They are reminding visitors that dogs must be on a leash at all times in the mountain national parks.