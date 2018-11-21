Black Friday gaining in popularity

In this Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, people wait in line for a Best Buy store to open for a Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving Day, in Overland Park, Kan. A solid 70 percent of Americans planed to shop on Black Friday in 2017, according to a NerdWallet study conducted by The Harris Poll. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

A new survey finds that more shoppers are looking forward to Black Friday than Boxing Day.

Survey results showed about 40 per cent of people intend to shop and spend more on Black Friday, which is Nov. 23, while 35 per cent plan to shop on Boxing Day, but will spend considerably less.

The survey was conducted for the Retail Council of Canada.

Reg Warkentin, Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce policy and advocacy manager, said ongoing economic uncertainty may be playing a role in the appeal of Black Friday.

“People aren’t 100 per cent confident in the economy the way it is. Shoppers will be looking to get the most out of their dollars,” Warkentin said Wednesday.

He said there might be some big crowds after work, or early in the morning.

“(Black Friday) is not a holiday for us here,” he said, noted the day has its roots in the United States. “People are still going to be working for the most part.”

Kathi Ann Malpass, who was at The Great Indoors Market at Bower, said she is still getting used to Black Friday.

“I forgot this year until I started seeing the advertisements. It’s good to get sales ahead of time for Christmas, for sure,” Malpass said.

But for Malpass, Boxing Day is still ingrained as the traditional day for deals.

Another shopper said she doesn’t go looking for bargains on either Boxing Day or Black Friday.

“I don’t want to even experience it. I wouldn’t come to the maddening crowds,” said Diana, who did not want to provide her last name.

Shopper Erin Arbeau said she doesn’t go out on those sale days either, because it’s too busy.

Yvonne Pack, Hickory Farms manager at Bower Place, said people have already been asking about the deals available on Black Friday.

“Black Friday is becoming more popular,” Pack said.



