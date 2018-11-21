In this Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, people wait in line for a Best Buy store to open for a Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving Day, in Overland Park, Kan. A solid 70 percent of Americans planed to shop on Black Friday in 2017, according to a NerdWallet study conducted by The Harris Poll. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Black Friday gaining in popularity

Some Red Deer shoppers not keen on Black Friday

A new survey finds that more shoppers are looking forward to Black Friday than Boxing Day.

Survey results showed about 40 per cent of people intend to shop and spend more on Black Friday, which is Nov. 23, while 35 per cent plan to shop on Boxing Day, but will spend considerably less.

The survey was conducted for the Retail Council of Canada.

Reg Warkentin, Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce policy and advocacy manager, said ongoing economic uncertainty may be playing a role in the appeal of Black Friday.

“People aren’t 100 per cent confident in the economy the way it is. Shoppers will be looking to get the most out of their dollars,” Warkentin said Wednesday.

He said there might be some big crowds after work, or early in the morning.

“(Black Friday) is not a holiday for us here,” he said, noted the day has its roots in the United States. “People are still going to be working for the most part.”

Kathi Ann Malpass, who was at The Great Indoors Market at Bower, said she is still getting used to Black Friday.

“I forgot this year until I started seeing the advertisements. It’s good to get sales ahead of time for Christmas, for sure,” Malpass said.

But for Malpass, Boxing Day is still ingrained as the traditional day for deals.

Another shopper said she doesn’t go looking for bargains on either Boxing Day or Black Friday.

“I don’t want to even experience it. I wouldn’t come to the maddening crowds,” said Diana, who did not want to provide her last name.

Shopper Erin Arbeau said she doesn’t go out on those sale days either, because it’s too busy.

Yvonne Pack, Hickory Farms manager at Bower Place, said people have already been asking about the deals available on Black Friday.

“Black Friday is becoming more popular,” Pack said.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Council approves 2019 capital budget with funds for 50-metre pool planning
Next story
Alumni Breakfast for Women of Excellence

Just Posted

Pumped up over lower gas prices

Many motorists rely on Costco for best local price

Alumni Breakfast for Women of Excellence

Breakfast to be held on Thursday in Red Deer

Black Friday gaining in popularity

Some Red Deer shoppers not keen on Black Friday

B.C. woman driver fined $2,300 for clocking 215 km/hr

It’s the highest fine Alberta police have issued

Updated: Eyewitness describes fatal 2015 Red Deer stabbing

Victim was jumped by three men, beaten and stabbed, testifies eyewitness

Curlers’ behaviour ‘unacceptable’ and ‘disrespectful’ at Red Deer Curling Classic

‘You don’t kick around other players’ bags, it’s disrespectful and we expect better of our players’

Americans, Canadians are warned not to eat romaine lettuce

NEW YORK — Health officials in the U.S. and Canada told people… Continue reading

Oilers top Sharks 4-3 in OT in Hitchcock’s 1st game as coach

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers responded the… Continue reading

Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse pondering options ahead of season

TORONTO — Heading into an important season, Canadian sprint star Andre De… Continue reading

‘Dancing With the Stars’ no longer hopping for ABC

NEW YORK — The dance floor is thinning over at ABC. The… Continue reading

Man in life-threatening condition following attack at Pusha T concert, police say

TORONTO — Police say one person suffered life-threatening stab wounds following a… Continue reading

Ikea to cut 7,500 jobs as customer behaviour changes

COPENHAGEN — Swedish home furnishings giant Ikea says it is cutting 7,500… Continue reading

Laine’s hat trick lifts Winnipeg Jets to 6-3 win over Vancouver Canucks

VANCOUVER — Eighteen games into the season and Winnipeg Jets right-winger Patrik… Continue reading

Peterson, Luff lead Kings to 2-0 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS — Teammates and friends in the minors, Los Angeles Kings… Continue reading

Most Read