Blackfalds and Innisfail RCMP arrest three people in allegedly stolen vehicle

Three people were arrested after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle Friday.

Blackfalds RCMP were called to locate a stolen vehicle, which was equipped with On Star, so the vehicle could be located via GPS.

Police attempted to pull over the vehicle when it was located, but the driver did not stop.

Innisfail RCMP got involved and tried to stop the vehicle as well, but the driver continued to ignore police and attempted to damage police vehicles in the process.

Both RCMP detachments used standard police equipment to gain access to the vehicle by breaking the windows, while it was moving at a slow speed.

Police say the driver continued to ignore commands to stop.

Eventually the vehicle came to a stop and three people – an Innisfail woman, an Edmonton man and a Red Deer woman – were arrested without injury.

All three remain in custody and are awaiting bail hearings. The Innisfail woman is facing several charges in relation to operation of a dangerous vehicle.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter