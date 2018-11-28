Blackfalds approves 1.5 per cent tax increase

The Town of Blackfalds has approved its 2019 budget, which includes a modest increase in taxes.

“The Town of Blackfalds continues to show unprecedented growth that resulted in the town’s population eclipsing the 10,000 mark, as noted in the 2018 census. With this sustained growth, the town has taken a conservative view and prioritized spending on what would benefit its residents,” said Mayor Richard Poole.

Based on the feedback received from residents through online engagement and a public open house, and the “current economic reality,” the town approved a 1.5 per cent increase in taxes, which is well below the Consumer Price Index for Alberta, the town states in a release.

“With a growing population base, with the majority being young families, a focus continues to be to invest in the community through programming services, as well as maintaining and expanding our infrastructure.”

Key projects in the budget include protective services equipment, such as an emergency radio system, and firefighter equipment.

The budget also includes the next phase of a solar energy program, East Railway Street upgrades and continuation of the Athletic Park master plan.

While the province now requires a balanced five-year capital budget, the town has a 10-year balanced capital budget.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter