Blackfalds approves parental leave for council

Blackfalds one of first Alberta municipalities to approve leave

Blackfalds is poised to become one of only a handful of Alberta municipalities to introduce parental leave for council members.

Recent changes to the Municipal Government Act (MGA) opened the door to municipal councils passing bylaws for parental leave before and after the birth or adoption of a child.

Town of Sylvan Lake was one of the first to jump on board, passing a bylaw in February that allows council members to take 16 weeks off. Edmonton and Calgary have also passed similar bylaws, with Edmonton allowing 26 weeks of leave.

Blackfalds is looking at a 20-week leave, which can be extended with council approval. Since elected officials are not eligible for Employment Insurance, it is proposed those on leave be paid 55 per cent of their honorarium and continue to receive benefits.

Parental leave has been seen as a way to widen the field of potential council candidates.

“The new requirement under the MGA will assist in removing barriers to citizens wanting to be involved in municipal politics, while allowing to attract a more diverse range of candidates to run for town council,” says Blackfalds chief administrative officer Myron Thompson in a report to council.

Mayor Richard Poole agrees.

“The advantage is it encourages all persons to become involved in council regardless of what their future plans are,” says Poole.

To be eligible, council members must have served at least six months. Only one parental leave will be allowed each councillor in a four-year term.

Poole said he’s not heard anyone say specifically that they are not running for council because of future family plans.

However, it is part of a larger conversation happening nation-wide about injecting more youth into politics.

“In the whole discussion that’s been going on across Alberta and Canada we realize that we want to do everything we can to encourage younger persons to become involved in politics. This is seen as something that might be a really positive step.”

Sylvan Lake —where half the population is under the age of 35 — saw the same potential benefits when it passed its bylaw.

“We’ve got a young population,” said town communications officer Joanne Gaudet at the time.

“If we can’t accommodate them on council, then we’re kind of shutting the door on a lot of opportunities and the potential skills and the potential talent out there.”


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: ATB Financial Downtown Market

Just Posted

Police seeking missing Rocky man

Curtis James Thompson was last seen on July 1st

Blackfalds approves parental leave for council

Blackfalds one of first Alberta municipalities to approve leave

16 dogs seized from B.C. duo banned from owning animals for 20 years

QUESNEL, B.C. — The SPCA says 16 dogs that were kept in… Continue reading

Children rescued from hot vehicle outside mall in Delta, B.C.

DELTA, B.C. — Police are recommending criminal charges after a father allegedly… Continue reading

Sentencing hearing for Saskatchewan man who abducted, sexually assaulted girl

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — An eight-year-old girl who was abducted and sexually… Continue reading

WATCH: Blackfalds has a new visual time capsule

Town of Blackfalds residents, students and professionals painted Canada 150 Mosaic Mural

Alberta signs pot supply deals with 13 licensed marijuana producers

ST. ALBERT, Alta. — The Alberta government entity tasked with regulating cannabis… Continue reading

Protected zone established to help endangered whales

NANTUCKET, Mass. — Federal ocean managers will implement a protected zone off… Continue reading

Cirque du Soleil acquires Minnesota-based company as part of expansion drive

MONTREAL — The Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has announced the acquisition… Continue reading

Grace, Morning Moon: Tragically Hip songs to land on names of Up Cannabis strains

TORONTO — A line of cannabis strains backed by members of the… Continue reading

More human remains found at Toronto property linked to alleged serial killer

Toronto police say they’ve found more human remains near a property where… Continue reading

Statue of Liberty climber awaits court appearance

NEW YORK — Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held… Continue reading

Salvadoran asylum seeker mounts legal challenge of Safe Third Country agreement

OTTAWA — A Salvadoran woman and her two daughters who fled their… Continue reading

‘Something’s calling me:’ Canadian cowboy planning final ride home

CALGARY — Six years after it all began, Filipe Masetti Leite is… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month