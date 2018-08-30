Blackfalds boy becomes Jr. Blue Jay for a day

Blackfalds’ Jonathan Stolte, eight, was one of 10 children from across Canada who got to be a Toronto Blue Jay for a day this past weekend. (Contributed photo)

Blackfalds’ Jonathan Stolte lived the life of a Toronto Blue Jay for a day this past weekend.

The eight-year-old boy drew a picture at the Lacombe Boston Pizza earlier this year to enter the Jr. Jays Colouring Contest. He was one of nine children from across Canada to win and was brought to a Major League Baseball game in Toronto Sunday.

“It was really cool,” said Stolte, who attends Gateway Christian School in Red Deer. “We were (in Toronto) for three days. We went to the CN Tower and the (Ripley’s) Aquarium too.”

Stolte said his favourite part of the weekend was watching the Blue Jays play against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Stolte signed a one-day Jr. Jays contract with former Blue Jays catcher J.P. Arencibia. He also stepped onto the field before the game, where he got to see what the professional baseball players see, and watched the Jays play from a box suite.

Shane Stolte, Jonathan’s father, joined his son on the trip and said he was overjoyed for Jonathan.

“It was a really cool hands-on experience for him,” he said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing for me to take my kid and fly out to Toronto with everything paid for. It was just super fun.”

It was the first live MLB game for both Jonathan and Shane. Jonathan said he’s more of a hockey fan, but had a lot fun regardless. Shane said he follows the Jays, but it’s tough to keep watching due to their place in the standings this year.

The Jays lost 8-3 to the Phillies Sunday. Despite the loss, Shane said he has nothing but nice things to say about the trip.

“It was first-class the whole way, we couldn’t ask for better,” he said. “We absolutely loved it. It was a pretty cool thing to do.”

Shane said they were a struck by the size of Toronto.

“It’s a big stinking city compared to what we’re used to,” he said. “We live out in the country, just west of Blackfalds, so it was definitely interesting to see.”

Jonathan was the only winner from Alberta; he also received a Blue Jays jersey with his name stitched on the back.



