Blackfalds Community Warmth Fall Fundraiser a big success

The annual fundraiser made an estimated $7,000 for the FCSS Winter Wear program

Several Blackfalds children will be kept warm this winter thanks to money raised at the third annual Community Warmth Fall Fundraiser.

An estimated $7,000 was raised at the third annual event, which was held at Blackfalds Community Hall Thursday night. The money goes towards the Blackfalds Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) Winter Wear program.

“It was a great night and every year it gets better,” said Sue Bornn, FCSS manager. “We doubled what we made last year. It means so much to get that support.”

“We live in a province where weather can be very erratic. With the current struggles we see, with community buses for schools, these kids have a fair distance to travel and it can be very cold out,” Bornn said.

The Winter Wear program provides winter jackets, snow pants and boots to children.

“We’re empowering our kids to have some self confidence and know we’re doing the best we can to help them deal with the cold winter weather.

“This also provides them the opportunity to enjoy what we have to offer in Alberta. We have amazing toboggan hills and other ways they can have fun when it’s freezing,” said Bornn.

Bornn said winter wear costs about $68 per child and there are more than 150 children who are in need.

“Having a $7,000 fundraiser makes it a lot easier for us to find the remaining donations to meet that need,” she said. “We still have $3,000 to raise to meet the need this year, but this (event) is just a huge win for us.”

Donations to the FCSS can be made at the Town of Blackfalds office or the Blackfalds FCSS office.

Bornn said some families are still feeling the impact of a struggling economy.

“Those who are ‘have-nots’ take much longer to recover, especially after an economic downfall like we’ve seen,” she said. “There’s definitely a really long road to go for some folks.”



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

