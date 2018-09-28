Blackfalds Community Warmth Fall Fundraiser a big success

The annual fundraiser made an estimated $7,000 for the FCSS Winter Wear program

Several Blackfalds children will be kept warm this winter thanks to money raised at the third annual Community Warmth Fall Fundraiser.

An estimated $7,000 was raised at the third annual event, which was held at Blackfalds Community Hall Thursday night. The money goes towards the Blackfalds Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) Winter Wear program.

“It was a great night and every year it gets better,” said Sue Bornn, FCSS manager. “We doubled what we made last year. It means so much to get that support.”

“We live in a province where weather can be very erratic. With the current struggles we see, with community buses for schools, these kids have a fair distance to travel and it can be very cold out,” Bornn said.

The Winter Wear program provides winter jackets, snow pants and boots to children.

“We’re empowering our kids to have some self confidence and know we’re doing the best we can to help them deal with the cold winter weather.

“This also provides them the opportunity to enjoy what we have to offer in Alberta. We have amazing toboggan hills and other ways they can have fun when it’s freezing,” said Bornn.

Bornn said winter wear costs about $68 per child and there are more than 150 children who are in need.

“Having a $7,000 fundraiser makes it a lot easier for us to find the remaining donations to meet that need,” she said. “We still have $3,000 to raise to meet the need this year, but this (event) is just a huge win for us.”

Donations to the FCSS can be made at the Town of Blackfalds office or the Blackfalds FCSS office.

Bornn said some families are still feeling the impact of a struggling economy.

“Those who are ‘have-nots’ take much longer to recover, especially after an economic downfall like we’ve seen,” she said. “There’s definitely a really long road to go for some folks.”


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Calgary newspaper columnist’s take on Kavanaugh nomination triggers backlash
Next story
Red Deer RCMP raise money for food bank, victims services

Just Posted

September much colder than average but not a record breaker so far

September’s mean temperature 3.2 C degrees cooler than the 9.9 C average

Red Deer students — and Alberta’s Education Minister — wear orange as a sign of Reconciliation

Minister David Eggen praised West Park for teaching students about residential school history

Health Minister asked to resolve Central Alberta’s ambulance shortage

Lacombe ambulances spend more than half their time responding to calls in Red Deer, says councillor

Red Deer College students prepare dinner at Ronald McDonald House

The students prepared dinner through the Home for Dinner program

Hospital shortages, addictions questions raised by Red Deer Councillors at AUMA conference

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman was in the hot seat

Updated: Alberta Opposition leaders address AUMA

United Conservative Party, Alberta Party and Liberal Party leaders made their pitches

Superman to The Fonz: Vintage lunchbox collection on sale

CINCINNATI — Look, up on the shelf! It’s Superman. There’s the king… Continue reading

Calgary newspaper columnist’s take on Kavanaugh nomination triggers backlash

CALGARY — A Calgary Herald newspaper column on sexual misconduct accusations against… Continue reading

Kavanaugh gains key GOP senator ahead of crucial vote

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh gained the support of a… Continue reading

Senator confronted by angry protester as key vote looms on Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON — A bitter partisan divide is back on full display in… Continue reading

Manhunt in Denmark shuts down bridges, ferries to Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN — A nationwide police manhunt paralyzed Denmark on Friday after authorities… Continue reading

B.C. RCMP seek five teens involved in school bus theft

The theft may have started as a harmless joyride, but Const. Chad Neustaeter says it had the potential to put lives at risk.

135 B.C. kids stung by wasps in rolling nest while on annual Terry Fox run

Students were running along the edge of the Kamloops elementary school’s yard when the nest was disrupted.

B.C. man hasn’t put trash out for 3 years

Mr. No-trash recycles everything, even takes neighbours’ composts to public works

Most Read