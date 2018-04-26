Blackfalds drops front licence plate advocacy efforts

File photo

The Town of Blackfalds is no longer pursuing mandatory dual licence plates on vehicles.

Blackfalds Mayor Richard Poole said council will not move forward with a resolution to Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA) to call for two licence plates on vehicles in the province.

Poole said there wasn’t enough backing from council after hearing a report from administration on Tuesday on the pros and cons of having a front and back licence plate.

Blackfalds to explore front licence plates

Council began researching the viability about dual licence plates in March after speaking with the local RCMP officers about ways to fight crime.

Alberta has been a one-plate province since 1991.

Though most provinces and territories in Canada only require the rear plate, most vehicles in the country have plates in both the front and back. This is largely because Ontario requires two licence plates.

Saskatchewan, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nunavut and Yukon are one-plate provinces.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer looking for more people to help clean up the city
Next story
Lyme Disease: A “devastating” illness for many Central Albertans

Just Posted

Updated: Hunting Hills High School student sentenced for making online threat

16-year-old gets a conditional discharge with 12-month probation and 50 hours of community service

Butcher stabbed Johnston in self-defence, lawyer says in closing argument

HALIFAX — Nicholas Butcher was acting in self-defence when he stabbed Kristin… Continue reading

Federal government finalizes regulations to reduce methane emissions

CALGARY — The federal government said Thursday it has finalized regulations that… Continue reading

$25-a-day child care program expanded

More affordable child care spaces in Red Deer

Red Deer hospital needs more mental health services, says local CMHA board chair

Two ER chairs for people in mental trauma is inadequate, says Barclay

WATCH: Thousands of high school students visit Red Deer College for CAREERexpo

The eighth annual CAREERexpo was held at RDC Thursday

Riggers looking forward to another trip to Nationals with season on the horizon

Season opens on May 15 against the Confederation Park Cubs

Update: Pilot likely disoriented in plane crash that killed former Alberta premier

CALGARY — The Transportation Safety Board says the pilot of a plane… Continue reading

What’s new on Netflix Canada, CraveTV in May

A monthly look at what’s scheduled to be added to the catalogues… Continue reading

Air Canada offers to help passengers stranded by a possible pilot strike

MONTREAL — Air Canada has turned the tables on WestJet by taking… Continue reading

Blackfalds drops front licence plate advocacy efforts

The Town of Blackfalds is no longer pursuing mandatory dual licence plates… Continue reading

How the government hopes to strengthen intellectual property in Canada

OTTAWA — The federal government has unveiled new measures on intellectual property… Continue reading

Innisfail solar project could be powering 4,000 homes in 2019

The Town of Innisfail will soon be home to a solar farm… Continue reading

Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy returns to Remparts as coach and GM

QUEBEC — Patrick Roy is returning to the Quebec Remparts as coach… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month