Blackfalds drops front licence plate advocacy efforts

The Town of Blackfalds is no longer pursuing mandatory dual licence plates on vehicles.

Blackfalds Mayor Richard Poole said council will not move forward with a resolution to Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA) to call for two licence plates on vehicles in the province.

Poole said there wasn’t enough backing from council after hearing a report from administration on Tuesday on the pros and cons of having a front and back licence plate.

Council began researching the viability about dual licence plates in March after speaking with the local RCMP officers about ways to fight crime.

Alberta has been a one-plate province since 1991.

Though most provinces and territories in Canada only require the rear plate, most vehicles in the country have plates in both the front and back. This is largely because Ontario requires two licence plates.

Saskatchewan, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nunavut and Yukon are one-plate provinces.



