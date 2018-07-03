Blackfalds forming senior housing committee

Town has partnered with Lacombe Foundation and Bethany Group on seniors housing project

A seniors housing initiative in Blackfalds continues to show momentum.

Town council voted last week to back an eight-person housing committee to oversee the project.

Surveys and community consultation showed strong support for seniors housing. The town only has a four-unit lodge for seniors, which falls far short of need in the fast-growing community of just under 10,000.

The town has formed a partnership with the Lacombe Foundation and the Bethany Group to pursue the project.

Bethany Group recently put out a request for proposals for architectural services so that preliminary design, project budget and costs are in place by mid-October.

Council approved a building committee that will include Mayor Richard Poole, a councillor and representatives from Lacombe Foundation and Bethany Group.

PHOTOS: Fishing up a storm
Students at Central Alberta college learn to grow bud

