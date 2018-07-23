Blackfalds hits 10,000 population milestone

Blackfalds population grew 2.1 per cent over last year, more than doubling the provincial average

Blackfalds has hit a population landmark.

The town topped the 10,000 mark in its latest census, which counted 10,125 people making Blackfalds their home.

Since 2017, the population grew by 209 people — a 2.1 per cent increase. That is more than double the provincial average growth of 0.9 per cent.

Blackfalds has been one of the nation’s fastest-growing small communities. Population has more than doubled since 2007 when the population was 4,843.

Population growth has tapered off. From 2016 to 2017, Blackfalds population grew by 4.2 per cent. That trend is reflected province-wide, which saw the population grow by 1.5 per cent in 2017 before slowing this year.

Topping the 10,000 mark means Blackfalds can apply to become a city. Lacombe chose to take that route several years ago, but Sylvan Lake, with a population of 14,816 at last count, has chosen to remain a town for now.

The census was conducted from May 1 to June 30 and included online and door-to-door enumeration.

Residents were also quizzed on whether they were interested in French immersion education if it was offered in Blackfalds and whether resident want a high school focused solely on academics or one that included additional programming, such as technology, trades, sports and/or arts.

Of the 1,701 who responded to the French immersion question, 70 per cent said they were not interested.

Response was overwhelmingly in favour of expanded high school programming with 99 per cent of the 6,926 who answered that question in favour.

Blackfalds remains a young community. The weighted average is 30, which is significantly younger than the provincial median.

Residents also appear to be relatively well off with exactly one-third of households reporting income between $45,282 to $90,563 and 32.1 per cent reporting income from $90,563 to $140,388. Another 11.5 per cent reported income below $45,282, matched by 11.5 per cent reporting income above $140,388.

Of the 4,787 who reported their occupation, the biggest percentage — 26 per cent — were in trades, construction, transportation or equipment operators followed by 17 per cent in sales and service.

Just under six out of 10 residents reported some form of post-secondary education, either trade certificate or university or college education.



pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter