Blackfalds holds cannabis bylaws open house Oct. 2

Proposed changes to bylaws will be discussed

The Town of Blackfalds will hold an open house to discuss proposed bylaws changes before cannabis is legalized on Oct. 17.

The discussion will is scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Blackfalds Community Centre.

Over the past few months, the town has worked with its residents and stakeholders to address concerns and issues stemming from the impending legalization. The public is invited to learn more as the town presents proposed recommendations.

Members of council and members from the Cannabis Community Action Committee will attend. They will discuss proposed changes in land use, community standards, enforcement, and social and human services.

The town welcomes public input and involvement.



