(Advocate file photo.)

Blackfalds holds Community Expo on Monday

The Town of Blackfalds is holding a Community Expo on Monday, Sept. 10, to hear from residents about how they want their tax money spent.

The event at the Abbey Centre field house will also be an opportunity to meet with various community groups and get information about services and programs. The public library, Alzheimer’s Society, Scouts, food bank, fencing club, and Big Brothers and Big Sisters groups are among the many that will be represented.

Early birds can also get tickets for the Monster Bash and Breakfast and Lunch with Santa (limited to the first 50 tickets).

For more information, please visit www.blackfalds.com/events.

