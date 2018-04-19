Blackfalds honours volunteers

The Town of Blackfalds honoured four people for their volunteer work.

Five awards were given to the four people at the 2018 Volunteer Appreciation Event at the Blackfalds Community Centre Wednesday, which is during National Volunteer Week.

Andrea Hiebert was named the Carol Simpson Volunteer of the Year. Hiebert is involved in multiple organizations, including Blackfalds Minor Hockey and the Parents of Iron Ridge Intermediate Society.

Haylen Astalos received the Dylan Stork Youth Ambassador award and was the elementary recipient for the Leaders of Tomorrow award. Astalos has raised $20,000 for the Ronald McDonald House Central Alberta and was named one of Shaw’s 50 Outstanding Canadians.

Aakriti Pandit received the high school Leaders of Tomorrow award for his volunteer work with Blackfalds Circus Camp, Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre, Project Pulse Calgary, Fun in the Sun and Lacombe Composite High School.

Braeden Diachok was the junior high award recipient of the Leaders of Tomorrow award for his work with the McKay Ranch Outdoor Aquatic Centre volunteer program at the Abbey Centre.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter