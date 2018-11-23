Blackfalds lights up for the holidays this weekend

Come one, come all as Blackfalds gets ready to light up for the holidays on Saturday, Nov. 24.

The Town of Blackfalds is inviting everyone to join the family festivities from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tayles Water Spray Park. This event will kick off with entertainment and activities leading into the 5:30 p.m. countdown to Light Up Blackfalds.

The evening “should be a must-see on everyone’s calendar,” said Mayor Richard Poole.

Free festivities will include a performance by Dancer’s Edge, Christmas carols by the Iron Ridge Junior Campus choir, short speeches by sponsor, Stantec, and the chair of the Recreation, Culture & Parks Board.

There will be games by Big Brothers and Big Sisters and the Dual Ice Development Society, giveaways, and vendors.

This year, Parks Superintendent Shaun Knowles is working with Lightorama to design and synchronize the music with the lights. Work began on this project in October.

“It takes a lot of work and time to get the timing just right, but we hope [that] what people see makes them proud,” says Knowles.

Please note: Gregg Street, between East Avenue and Broadway Avenue will be closed from noon Saturday until after the event is over. For further details please visit blackfalds.com/events.