(Advocate file photo).

Blackfalds lights up for the holidays this weekend

Free family festivities start at 4 p.m. Nov. 24.

Come one, come all as Blackfalds gets ready to light up for the holidays on Saturday, Nov. 24.

The Town of Blackfalds is inviting everyone to join the family festivities from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tayles Water Spray Park. This event will kick off with entertainment and activities leading into the 5:30 p.m. countdown to Light Up Blackfalds.

The evening “should be a must-see on everyone’s calendar,” said Mayor Richard Poole.

Free festivities will include a performance by Dancer’s Edge, Christmas carols by the Iron Ridge Junior Campus choir, short speeches by sponsor, Stantec, and the chair of the Recreation, Culture & Parks Board.

There will be games by Big Brothers and Big Sisters and the Dual Ice Development Society, giveaways, and vendors.

This year, Parks Superintendent Shaun Knowles is working with Lightorama to design and synchronize the music with the lights. Work began on this project in October.

“It takes a lot of work and time to get the timing just right, but we hope [that] what people see makes them proud,” says Knowles.

Please note: Gregg Street, between East Avenue and Broadway Avenue will be closed from noon Saturday until after the event is over. For further details please visit blackfalds.com/events.

Previous story
Wildlife relocation expert to oust koi-eating otter from Vancouver garden
Next story
Updated: Witness testimony delayed until Wednesday in Red Deer murder trial

Just Posted

UPDATED: 15 cats abandoned in rubber containers in Central Alberta

Alberta SPCA investigating

Winter Games merchandise holiday store opens in Red Deer

Located in The Great Indoors Market at Bower

Blackfalds lights up for the holidays this weekend

Free family festivities start at 4 p.m. Nov. 24.

Red Deer roads workers gear up for another winter of de-icing roads

Some 7,000 tonnes of sand, mixed with a bit of salt, was used on roads last year

Switching to Red Deer municipal police force would likely come at a cost

2011 policing review said Mounties are cheaper than municipal police force

Video: Red Deer Golf and Country Club to host 2019 Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship

The Red Deer Golf and Country Club is set to host a… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfit ideas

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canadian ski star Erik Guay announces retirement after decorated career

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — What was to be a swan-song season for… Continue reading

Oilers acquire defenceman Wideman from Senators for sixth-round pick in 2020

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have acquired defenceman Chris Wideman from the… Continue reading

Tennis great Billie Jean King feted for 75th birthday

NEW YORK — Billie Jean King is celebrating her 75th birthday, which… Continue reading

AGO steps up fundraising campaign with nearly $1 million needed in a week

TORONTO — The Art Gallery of Ontario is stepping up efforts to… Continue reading

UPDATE: B.C. postal worker accuses Canada Post of questionable tactics during strike

Vancouver Island carrier says the backlog of mail is a ‘fabricated crisis’

Name of potential Halifax CFL team a ‘horse race’ between Schooners and Storm

HALIFAX — The contest to name Halifax’s proposed CFL team appears to… Continue reading

Diana Ross to headline frigid Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

NEW YORK — Diana Ross might be singing “Stop! In The Name… Continue reading

Most Read