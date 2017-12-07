The Town of Blackfalds is moving forward with architectural design and construction plans for the twinning of the Blackfalds Multi-Plex. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Blackfalds Multi-Plex twinning moving forward

Blackfalds is taking another step towards twinning the town’s Multi-Plex.

The town is moving forward on a $750,000 architectural design and construction plan for the twinning of the Multi-Plex. The plan will see a connected structure built around the outdoor rink beside the Multi-Plex, giving the arena two indoor rinks.

If all goes according to plan, the twinning of the Multi-Plex would be complete in 2021.

“When we put the master plan together we did a long-range timeline and 2021 was the year we thought we’d have funding available and the ability to finance a structure like this,” said Blackfalds Mayor Richard Poole.

The town has slated $12 million in its proposed 2021 budget for the project.

Poole said twinning the arena is something the community needs.

“It’s a very important project to move forward with.

“Our ice time for hockey and minor hockey in Blackfalds is pretty much maxed out. People are having to go to different parts of Central Alberta in order to train, practice, and have games,” said Poole.

It’s important to give back to Blackfalds Minor Hockey by providing the needed ice time, Poole added.

“The minor hockey group has been such an exciting group to work with throughout the years. They’ve been instrumental in our community,” he said.

Having a second rink inside the Blackfalds Multi-Plex would create more on-ice opportunities for other things as well, such as public skating and ringette.

The outdoor rink is already being serviced by the indoor arena’s ice plant so it was logical to use it as the second rink in the building, said Poole.

