Blackfalds open house to discuss new housing project

Town of Blackfalds is hosting an open house on the 55-Plus housing project.

Proposed updates, changes and timelines will be discussed at the event taking place from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Blackfalds Community Centre.

Over the past few months, the town, along with The Lacombe Foundation and Bethany Group, has worked with residents and stakeholders on another important development in the town’s living options.

The architectural firm will discuss potential designs for the project at the open house. Representatives from all groups involved will be on hand to answer questions.



