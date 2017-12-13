Blackfalds property taxes up 1.1 per cent

Blackfalds residents will see their taxes rise slightly in 2018.

The owner of a residential property worth $315,000 will see their municipal tax bill go up $24 in 2018. This comes after a 1.1 per cent tax increase was approved by town council in its 2018 budget.

“Council and administration worked hard to keep our tax increase low while maintaining the high level of services we provide to our residents,” said Betty Quinlan, director of corporate services.

The 2018 capital budget is $6.87 million. Budget highlights include the twinning of the Blackfalds Multi-Plex, phase two of the energy efficiency update for various buildings and transportation projects such as re-paving and replacing sidewalks, curbs and gutters.

The operation budget is $26.56 million. Highlights on the operating budget include the move to the North Red Deer Regional Wastewater Commission and contracting out concession services at the Abbey Centre.

“Blackfalds is one of the fastest growing municipalities in the country and I believe this is a great budget for our growing community,” said Quinlan.

Full details on the 2018 budget can be seen at www.blackfalds.com.



