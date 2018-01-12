Blackfalds RCMP commander calls it a career

Staff Sgt. Ken Morrison retires after 33 years as an RCMP officer

Blackfalds RCMP Staff Sgt. Ken Morrison will officially retire as an officer Jan. 16. (Advocate file photo)

After 33 years as a police officer and about five years as commander of the Blackfalds RCMP detachment, Staff Sgt. Ken Morrison is calling it a career.

Jan. 16 will be Morrison’s last day as a police officer.

“It’s been a pleasure and an honour to be the detachment commander and watching the community change over the years and see it grow so quickly,” said Morrison.

“Right now retirement is kind of surreal. When I announced it to council the other day I didn’t quite realize how emotional it would be to verbalize I’m retiring. This has been my life for 33 years – it’s been a great career,” he said.

Morrison had his first RCMP posting in Carberry, Man. in 1985.

After a few years, he was stationed in the Northwest Territories, where he worked for 21 years.

It was in the Northwest Territories where Morrison worked on the biggest case of his career. In 1992, nine men were killed in a Yellowknife goldmine when a rail car hit a deliberately set bomb. Morrison was one of the main investigators, working on the case until the man responsible was prosecuted in 1995.

The case “gained worldwide attention. We had investigators from all over North America to assist. It was the biggest one I’ve ever worked on – there’s been books written about that one,” Morrison said.

About five years ago, Morrison began contemplating changing locations and saw there was a position open Blackfalds.

“I researched the area, saw it was a fast-growing community in a beautiful location,” he said.

Morrison applied, was interviewed by council and was hired.

Over his five years in Blackfalds, Morrison said he is most proud of building community engagement.

“We’ve built a relationship between the counties and the municipalities as an RCMP organization that is second to none.

“Getting the cooperation of the community and having them assists us in making the community safe for everybody was huge,” said Morrison.

There has been a tremendous increase in people reporting suspicious activity, which helps the police do their job, Morrison said.

Morrison said he was also happy to see an increase in staff at the Blackfalds detachment; two provincially funded positions, two municipal employees, with a third soon to be hired, and two new enhanced positions funded by Lacombe and Red Deer Counties will be added in the near future.

Morrison said he doesn’t plan on keeping his feet up for too long, but will enjoy his retirement in the meantime.

“The first thing I’m most looking forward to is sitting back and taking a deep breath … and I’ll probably grow a little bit of a beard,” he said.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian Finals Rodeo expected to be held in Red Deer
Next story
City approves $300,000 to clean up homeless camps

Just Posted

City approves $300,000 to clean up homeless camps

Dozens of homeless camps sprinkled throughout city pose safety risk, says council.

Canadian Finals Rodeo expected to be held in Red Deer

Major announcement from the Red Deer Chamber of Commerce and Westerner Park to be made Tuesday

Two flu-related deaths in Central Alberta

Two Central Albertans with the flu have died this season out of… Continue reading

Police seek suspects who mailed penis sculpture to Red Deer man

Man has been sent offensive materials every December for last three years

Government criticized for ignoring needs at Red Deer hospital

UPC MLA doesn’t rule out health care privitization

WATCH: ’Your neighbour might need a naloxone kit someday’

Turning Point reports two opioid related deaths in January so far

Alberta elementary school teacher arrested on child porn charges

Investigators charged a 44-year-old Pincher Creek man with possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography

Report: Health problems could arise as Alaska warms

Climate change in Alaska has the potential to create serious physical and… Continue reading

U.S. cold snap was a freak of nature, quick analysis finds

Consider this cold comfort: A quick study of the brutal American cold… Continue reading

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

UPDATED: Son and friend found guilty off killing parents and sister

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

Ex-B.C. health minister says pot promising substitute for opioid addiction

Terry Lake oversaw the declaration of a public health emergency amid the deadly fentanyl crisis

Toronto man accused of imprisoning homeless couple and taking baby to learn his fate

Gary Willett has pleaded not guilty to assault, abduction, forcible confinement and failing to provide the necessaries of life

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month