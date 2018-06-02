Blackfalds RCMP looking for missing man

A Blackfalds man hasn’t been seen in almost five days and Mounties are hoping for some help to find him.

Richard Floyd Youb, 32, was last seen on May 28 by a friend in Ponoka. Youb lives in Blackfalds and hasn’t returned home since.

Blackfalds RCMP said Youb drives a silver 2005 Chevrolet Silverado.

Police describe Youb as 1.78 metres (five-foot-10) tall and weighs about 89.81 kg (198 pounds). He has brown eyes, short brown hair, a full beard and a stocky build.

Anyone with information about Youb’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.



