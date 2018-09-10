Blackfalds RCMP remind drivers to obey school buses

Be careful in school zones

Blackfalds RCMP want to remind drivers to be careful near school buses. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Blackfalds RCMP want to remind motorists to pay attention in school zones and near school buses.

Police said each year officers see motorists drive past stopped school buses when drivers are supposed to stop.

The fine for failing to stop before approaching a school bus with alternately flashing red lights is $543 and 6 demerit points.

Police want to remind drivers to:

Assume children will be around a school bus. Take extra care and leave lots of space around the bus.

When the bus turns on its flashing yellow lights it means it is about to stop to pick up kids. Slow down and prepare to stop.

When the bus turns on its flashing red lights it means stop in both directions. Never pass a school bus with flashing red lights in either direction. Stop well back from the bus.

School zones are another area where drivers should watch out for children near schools, sidewalks, crossing streets and in school parking lots.

Drivers should:

Be on the lookout for school zone signals and signs and always obey the posted speed limits.

Watch out for school crossing guards and obey their signal.

Be alert and aware, do not drive distracted.



