Blackfalds RCMP: Slippery, snowy road conditions on highway 2 going towards Gasoline Alley

Blackfalds RCMP are advising motorists of hazardous driving conditions on Highway 2 (northbound lanes) at Gasoline Alley.

Police are dealing with a number of vehicles who have left the road.

Motorist can expect delays because of slippery road conditions and poor visibility.

Police are currently re routing traffic around a section of Highway 2 northbound lanes between Gasoline Alley and 67 street exits.

Major delays are expected.

If motorist have to travel, police recommend to reduce speed, and check the weather and road conditions before heading out.


