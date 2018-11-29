Blackfalds reduces speed to 40km/hr within town limits

The Town of Blackfalds has reduced the speed limit on all streets in town to 40 kilometres per hour.

At the Tuesday’s council meeting, council formally approved to the reduction of the speed limit on all roadways with the exceptions of selected arterial roads, school and playground zones.

“Council’s objective through this decision was to increase the safety of our residents through the reduction of speed limits. The speed reduction has been endorsed by the Blackfalds Policing Committee, Blackfalds Enforcement Services, our local RCMP detachment, and as well has been a long standing issue of concern by our residents,” said Mayor Richard Poole.

“It is our intention to also host a public hearing to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to voice their concerns and support for this initiative,” he added.

Speed reduction within the community has been a discussion for a number of years and it came to the forefront during the election last year. Following the feedback received, the town consulted with stakeholders, Municipal Enforcement Services, and the Blackfalds RCMP to determine benefits and effects of a possible change. The change would affect most roadways in the community except for selected roadways.

The roads that will not be affected are: Vista Trail, South Street, and Broadway Avenue (north of Womacks Road) where the posted speed limit will remain at 50 kilometres per hour. School and Playground Zones will remain at 30 kilometres per hour and Highway 2A, where speed limits fall under Provincial jurisdiction, will remain as posted.

This change will come into effect on April 15, 2019 to allow the public and administration time to ensure a smooth transition. The town will work to educate residents about the upcoming change with support from both the Municipal Enforcement Services and the RCMP who will take a lead role in awareness and in assisting the public in this speed limit adjustment.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lacombe council tweaks police budget to send financial message

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP charge man with sexual assault and other offences

A Red Deer man, Daniel Leonard, has been charged with sexual assault… Continue reading

Lacombe council tweaks police budget to send financial message

Mayor says council concerned about rising policing costs

New smartphone app to support Alberta cancer patients

A new smartphone application is available to support cancer patients and their… Continue reading

Women groped downtown

Red Deer RCMP have suspected serial sexual attacker in custody

Opioid case has new complication: Babies born in withdrawal

The long-running federal court case seeking to hold drugmakers responsible for the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Red Deer couple decorate 105 Christmas trees in their home

Decorating the family Christmas tree is a chore for some, and a… Continue reading

Avs overcome Crosby’s natural hat trick, beat Penguins 6-3

DENVER — Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon put on a show that… Continue reading

Logan Couture critical of his Sharks following 5-3 loss to Maple Leafs

TORONTO — Logan Couture doesn’t like how his team has played on… Continue reading

Sundance Film Festival unveils 2019 feature film slate

LOS ANGELES — Annette Bening plays Senator Dianne Feinstein, Zac Efron takes… Continue reading

Maryland’s top court to hear arguments in “Serial” case

BALTIMORE — Maryland’s highest court on Thursday will hear arguments in the… Continue reading

Star Trek’s interracial kiss 50 years ago heralded change

WASHINGTON — It was the kiss heard around the galaxy. Fifty years… Continue reading

Margaret Atwood writing sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

TORONTO — More than three decades after “The Handmaid’s Tale” hit shelves,… Continue reading

Gardening: Gardening aids popular among aging population

Age, accidents or illnesses can rob people of their mobility and or… Continue reading

Klefbom stars in overtime as Oilers top Stars 1-0; Koskinen earns shutout

EDMONTON — Ken Hitchcock earned his first home win as the new… Continue reading

Most Read