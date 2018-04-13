WATCH: Blackfalds residents honour Humboldt Broncos

Hundreds of Blackfalds residents filled the Blackfalds Multiplex Friday for a memorial service for the Humboldt Broncos. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Blackfalds residents raised their hands and hockey players raised their sticks to honour the Humboldt Broncos.

Hundreds filled the Blackfalds Multiplex Friday night where a memorial service was held for the 16 people who died in last week’s tragic bus crash.

Louise Rellis, the event’s organizer, said she was devastated when she heard about the crash.

“Ever since I heard about the tragedy it’s weighed heavily on my heart,” Rellis said. “I’m not a hockey mom, but I’m a ringette mom. Every weekend we go to games.”

The memorial service was an opportunity for people to come together and support each other, Rellis said.

“We have a lot of community members whose kids have played with those boys and know the families.

“It’s a tragedy that has affected so many – it’s gone international. I know it’s another province, but it’s close to home,” she said.

On Tuesday Rellis reached out to the Blackfalds Minor Hockey Association about holding a memorial service. The association was on board with the idea.

“It’s grown so much since then,” she said. “I’ve gotten messages from so many in the community saying this is what we need. It’s nice to see us all come together.”

Darryl Taylor, the association’s president, said he was honoured to be a part of the memorial service.

“The love, care and respect everyone has for each other in this community is second to none,” he said. “Tonight just demonstrates how much people care.”

Blaine Calkins, Red Deer-Lacombe MP, spoke to Blackfalds residents Friday, after attending a vigil in Humboldt earlier this week.

“I’d never been a more somber, but hopeful place in my life,” Calkins said of the vigil. “What struck me was the amount of courage from the people who spoke that night.”

An incident like the crash in Humboldt can put life into perspective, Calkins added.

“If there’s anything positive to come out of this it’s maybe we’ll love our kids a little more, love our families a little more and love and respect our neighbours a little more. Life is precious,” he said.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Blackfalds Minor Hockey Association players raised their sticks at the end of a memorial service for the Humboldt Broncos Friday at the Blackfalds Multiplex. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Blaine Calkins, Red Deer-Lacombe MP, speaks while hundreds listen at a memorial service for the lives lost in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash last week at the Blackfalds Multiplex in Blackfalds Friday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Hundreds of Blackfalds residents filled the Blackfalds Multiplex Friday for a memorial service to honour the Humboldt Broncos. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)